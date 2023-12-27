DEM Party has no legitimacy: Akşener

ANKARA

İYİ (Good) Party leader Meral Akşener has asserted that the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) has no political legitimacy due to its alleged ties with the PKK terrorist organization in the aftermath of the last week’s deadly terror attacks.

"In our eyes, a so-called political party, whose name constantly changes but whose infatuation with the terrorist leader remains unchanged, has no political legitimacy. Those who use our Kurdish citizens as shields and attempt to justify terrorism have no place in our parliament," Akşener stated in her weekly address at the parliamentary group meeting on Dec. 27.

The pro-Kurdish DEM Party, which has recently changed its name, is the successor to the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which faces closure over allegations of ties to the PKK.

The main opposition of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the DEM Party rejected to sign a joint parliamentary statement condemning the terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of 12 Turkish soldiers last week.

The parliamentary statement was signed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the MHP, the İYİ Party and the Felicity Party.

Criticizing the CHP for not signing the statement, Akşener argued that the main opposition party's behavior was driven by electoral concerns for the local polls scheduled for March 2024.

"We are also fighting against so-called democracy advocates who cannot label traitors as 'traitors' and opportunists obsessed with seats who cannot speak out against terrorism to win votes," Akşener said.

Calling on the AKP, Akşener emphasized the need to prevent the candidacy of terror sympathizers in local elections.

Reminding that HDP mayors in the southeastern regions were dismissed over their PKK ties and replaced with trustees, Akşener “urged to stop this mistake from the beginning.”

"In this election, refrain from allowing sympathizers of terrorism to become candidates, only to resort to the cunning tactic of appointing trustees after they are elected. If you truly want to combat terrorism, do not turn a blind eye to individuals associated with terrorism becoming candidates," Akşener added.