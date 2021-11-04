Defense Ministry denies moving S-400 missiles to İncirlik base

ANKARA

The Defense Ministry has denied reports that it is “transporting the S-400s to İncirlik Base where the U.S. troops are located,” the state-run Anadolu Agency reported, citing a source in the ministry on Nov. 3.

There were reports in Turkish news sites earlier this week that the military moved the missile system to the İncirlik base, located in the southern province of Adana.

“The statements on social media are completely untrue,” the source was quoted as saying on Nov. 4.