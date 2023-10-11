Defense minister joins NATO meeting in Brussels

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has joined his NATO counterparts in a crucial meeting held at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels

The meeting, which spans over two days, brought together representatives from around 50 countries to address crucial strategies and responses.

Güler was received by Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO, Zeki Levent Gümrükçü, head of the NATO Turkish Military Representation Delegation Ltn. Gen. Göksel Kahya, Türkiye's envoy to Brussels, Bekir Uysal, and several other officials.

Before the official discussions commenced, Güler engaged in a brief meeting with some of his counterparts, including Britain's Grant Shapps and Lloyd J. Austin of the U.S.

A focal point of the meeting was the 16th session of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, held within the framework of the NATO ministers meeting.

The session revolved around the urgent appeals made by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky to step up weapons supplies to help his country survive through the winter, marking his first visit to the alliance's headquarters amid Russia's all-out war.

