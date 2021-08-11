Defense Minister Akar meets Pakistan army chief

In an official visit, Turkey's defense minister on Aug. 10 met with Pakistan's army chief to discuss a slew of issues, including the fragile Afghanistan peace process.

Hulusi Akar, who arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad for an official visit, met with Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to a statement from the army's media outlet.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including defense and security cooperation between the two countries and overall regional security, were discussed, the statement said.

Akar, for his part, reaffirmed Ankara's full support to Pakistan's stance on regional and international issues, it added.

Both officials reiterated their desire to further advance bilateral ties, including with efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Akar is also expected to meet with Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak and Defense and Production Minister Zobaida Jalal.

He will discuss bilateral cooperation in the military, security, and defense fields, regional issues, and the latest developments in Afghanistan.

