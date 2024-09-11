Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent

Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent

ISTANBUL
Defense firm Aselsan’s 6-month profit soars 133 percent

Turkish defense company Aselsan has reported a net income of 3.6 billion Turkish Liras ($106 million) for the first half of 2024, a 133 percent increase from a year ago.

The new contracts signed rose by 124 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching $2.6 billion, the company said in a statement, adding that its backlog, which was $11 billion at the end of 2023, increased by 11 percent to $12.3 billion.

The new international contracts amounted to $365 million in January-June.

Turnover amounted to 35.7 billion liras in the January-July period, marking an annual increase of 8 percent.

Domestic sales and exports were 30.9 billion liras and 4.8 billion liras, respectively, in the first half.

Earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 9 percent year-on-year, reaching 8.7 billion liras, with an EBITDA margin of 24 percent.

“Our financial results show that we have become a world power in technology with our reliable products and systems,” commented Ahmet Akyol, CEO.

Aselsan was one of the 10 fastest-growing defense industry companies in the world, he noted.

“In 2023, we ranked 47th on the Defense News Top 100 list, rising five places this year to 42nd place,” Akyol said.

Aselsan will continue to expand its export network and develop technologies that will leave its mark on the world with the offices it has opened in South America, the Balkans and the Gulf region, the company executive added.

Aselsan is one of the top 10 companies in the stock exchange’s main index, BIST, with a market capitalization of $8.2 billion.

profits,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

    Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

  2. UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

    UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

  3. Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

    Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

  4. UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

    UN revises down likelihood of La Nina

  5. 'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist

    'There must be full accountability': Biden 'outraged' by killing of Turkish American activist
Recommended
UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government
Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7

Sony to release PlayStation 5 Pro on November 7
Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal

Crisis-hit Volkswagen scraps German job protection deal
Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s

Japan plans driverless bullet trains from mid 2030s
IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion

IMF agreement could give Ukraine access to $1.1 billion
Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister

Türkiye interested in offshore gas fields in Egypt: Minister
WORLD Irans Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's Pezeshkian seeks to cement ties in Iraq

Iran's reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday kicked off his first trip abroad as president, hoping to cement Tehran's ties to Baghdad as regional tensions increasingly pull both countries into the widening Middle East fray.
ECONOMY UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

UK economy stalls, dealing blow to new government

Britain's economy stalled again in July, official data showed yesterday, dealing a blow to the new Labour government that has put growth expansion at the top of its priority list.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿