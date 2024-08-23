Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank

ANKARA
Decline in inflation likely to spur share of lira deposits: Central Bank

Declines in inflation over the next months will further boost the rise in the share of Turkish Lira deposits in total, according to a post on the Turkish Central Bank's blog.

The share of lira deposits in total deposits grew from 48.4 percent to 51.8 percent in July-August, the blog post by researchers and economists working at the bank stated.

Tightening steps taken in March spurred a shift in preferences towards Turkish lira deposits, it said.

At its March meeting, the Turkish Central Bank surprisingly hiked its policy rate, also known as the one-week repo rate, by 500 basis points to 50 percent "in response to the deterioration in the inflation outlook.”

While preferences for the lira are strengthening, FX deposits rose during summer as the current account balance posted a surplus, it highlighted.

The accelerated exit from FX-protected deposit (KKM) accounts due to recent policy measures also helped the rise in FX deposits, it added.

Increased demand for Turkish lira assets, rises in Central Bank reserves, and the bank’s efforts to curb the KKM supply and demand have all made a decline in KKM accounts pick up speed, beginning in April.

Despite the unwinding of $14 billion in KKM balances, FX deposit balances rose by only $3.3 billion in July-August, it noted.

"Following a rapid shift from FX deposits to TRY (lira) deposits, the FX deposit balance is stabilizing amid the accelerated exit from KKMs," it said.

KKM renewals declined due to the regulations and this decline led to an increase in the transitions to TRY and FX at maturity, it added.

