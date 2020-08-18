Debt in Turkey much less than other countries: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Household and government indebtedness in Turkey is much lower than other developing and developed countries, a senior Turkish official said on Aug. 17.

The Turkish economy has been resistant to crises so far and it will gain more strength in overcoming this global crisis, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Twitter.

Household debt per capita stands at $1,291 in Turkey versus $26,680 in developing countries, he wrote.

"This is well below the world average of $6,271," Albayrak noted.

Turkey's public debt is one third of the world average, he underlined.