Death toll in northeastern Turkey floods hits 10

  • August 30 2020 12:36:31

Death toll in northeastern Turkey floods hits 10

GİRESUN-Anadolu Agency
Death toll in northeastern Turkey floods hits 10

The death toll from flooding in Turkey's Black Sea province of Giresun has risen to 10, the country's interior minister said on Aug. 30.

Rescue teams are still searching for five missing people, Minister Süleyman Soylu told reporters during a visit to the disaster area.

Some 988 personnel and 288 vehicles have bene involved in rescue efforts, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said in a statement earlier.

According to reports, 157 people have been rescued so far, with at least 12 of them found in injured condition.

At least 17 buildings have been destroyed and 361 more structures slightly damaged in the flooding, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum told reporters.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said earlier that damage assessments were ongoing, adding that farmlands seemed to have suffered less damage than initially estimated.

Around 9 million Turkish liras ($1.23 million) have been utilized for recovery and rehabilitation work in the region.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

    Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

    Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

    Turkey wards off six Greek F-16 jets in E Med

  5. Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med

    Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med
Recommended
Artificial intelligence should be included in Turkish justice system: Expert

Artificial intelligence should be included in Turkish justice system: Expert
Caferis mournfully observe day of Ashoura in Istanbul

Caferis mournfully observe day of Ashoura in Istanbul
Number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition on the rise, says health minister

Number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition on the rise, says health minister
Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war

Turkey says Greece’s decision to extend its territorial waters in Aegean is cause of war
Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak

Statespersons, politicians mark Victory Day amid COVID-19 outbreak
Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med

Turkey issues Navtex for new military exercises in eastern Med

WORLD Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus

Masks and tears: Shiites mark Ashura at Iraq shrines despite virus

Thousands of tearful Shiite pilgrims wearing gloves and masks flooded Iraq's holy city of Karbala on Aug. 30 to mark Ashura, in one of the largest Muslim gatherings since the COVID-19 pandemic began.   
ECONOMY Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased on Aug. 29 by 3.7 percent compared to the previous day to reach 890,495 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Aug. 30.
SPORTS 2 soldiers killed by terrorists in eastern Turkey

2 soldiers killed by terrorists in eastern Turkey

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed in an anti-terror operation in eastern Turkey, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Aug. 29.