Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65

  • December 23 2021 13:11:30

Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65

ISTANBUL/KAYSERİ
Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65

The death toll from bootleg alcohol poisoning in Turkey continues to climb as security forces crack down on counterfeit alcohol production across the country.

Despite all the warnings, two new fatalities have been reported in the provinces of Şanlıurfa and Aydın, leading the death toll to exceed 65 only in two weeks.

Security authorities have been conducting operations in the country’s 81 provinces to apprehend those responsible for producing and selling illegal liquors.

More than two tons of ethyl alcohol were confiscated, and one suspect was detained in an operation held in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Dozens of liquor flavor kits and some counterfeit alcohol ready for sale were also among those seized.

The skyrocketing rise in the prices of alcoholic beverages has encouraged fraudsters and has led people to fail to differentiate liquids produced in illegal laboratories.

Police,

TURKEY CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation
MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

    Central Bank issues FX rates for new scheme

  2. Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s new economic model successful: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

    Turkish Halloween ‘Bocuk night’ to be celebrated in mid-Jan

  4. US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

    US diplomat arrested on suspicion of selling fake passport

  5. Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot

    Old Turkish feast Nartugan celebrated in tourism hotspot
Recommended
CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation

CHP chair Kılıçdaroğlu to pay Erdoğan 80,000 liras in compensation
Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls

Erdoğan calls on AKP mayors to gear up for 2023 polls
Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled

Passport of arrested US citizen unveiled
Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart

Çavuşoğlu holds phone call with German counterpart
Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Turkish-Israeli relations vital for stability of region: Erdoğan

Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary

Amputee national team’s success to feature in documentary
WORLD Morocco sees room for return to normal in German ties

Morocco sees room for 'return to normal' in German ties

Morocco on Dec. 22 spoke of a potential renewal of diplomatic ties with Germany that have been effectively frozen for months, after encouraging comments from Berlin’s new government.

ECONOMY World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World steel output down 9.9 percent in November

World crude steel production for the 64 countries reporting to the World Steel Association (Worldsteel) was 143.3 million tons in November, down 9.9 percent compared to November 2020, according to a statement released on Dec. 22.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.