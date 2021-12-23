Death toll from bootleg alcohol exceeds 65

ISTANBUL/KAYSERİ

The death toll from bootleg alcohol poisoning in Turkey continues to climb as security forces crack down on counterfeit alcohol production across the country.

Despite all the warnings, two new fatalities have been reported in the provinces of Şanlıurfa and Aydın, leading the death toll to exceed 65 only in two weeks.

Security authorities have been conducting operations in the country’s 81 provinces to apprehend those responsible for producing and selling illegal liquors.

More than two tons of ethyl alcohol were confiscated, and one suspect was detained in an operation held in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri.

Dozens of liquor flavor kits and some counterfeit alcohol ready for sale were also among those seized.

The skyrocketing rise in the prices of alcoholic beverages has encouraged fraudsters and has led people to fail to differentiate liquids produced in illegal laboratories.