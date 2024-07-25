Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

TEHRAN
Iran condemns US for welcoming Israeli PM

Iran on Thursday denounced the U.S. government and Congress for welcoming the Israeli prime minister amid the deadly war in Gaza that is raging into its 10th month.

"Palestinian children are slaughtered every day by the Tel Aviv butcher, and in the face of all these crimes, the American government and Congress are welcoming this executioner with applause," said Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani in a post on X.

"The criminal prime minister of a fake regime is embraced by his supporters after nine months of genocide and infanticide," he added, referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, who addressed the U.S. congress on Wednesday.

The remarks came after Netanyahu called for an alliance against what he described as an Iranian "axis of terror", claiming Tehran is behind almost all sectarian killing in the Middle East.

"America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat," he told U.S. lawmakers.

The months-long Gaza war was triggered when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, resulting in the deaths of 1,197 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Out of 251 people taken hostage that day, 111 are still being held inside the Gaza Strip, including 39 who the military says are dead.

More than 39,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip since the war began, according to the health ministry of Hamas-run Gaza.

Iran had hailed the Oct. 7 attack but said it was not involved in it.

US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops
Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska

Russian, Chinese bombers stage joint patrol near Alaska
Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport

Climate activists halt traffic at Frankfurt airport
Russian leader Putin meets Syrian president Assad in Moscow

Russian leader Putin meets Syrian president Assad in Moscow
Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Manila

Philippine tanker carrying 1.4 mln litres of oil capsizes off Manila
Biden says time to pass torch to younger voices

Biden says time to pass torch to 'younger voices'
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿