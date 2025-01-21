Deadly Bolu fire raises questions of possible negligence at hotel

BOLU

The devastating hotel fire at a renowned ski resort in the northwestern province of Bolu, which has profoundly shaken Türkiye, remains under investigation as authorities attempt to pinpoint its origin.

Initial reports suggested that sparks ignited on the fourth-floor restaurant of the 12-story structure, whose exterior cladding — composed of wood — facilitated the rapid spread of the blaze.

The Grand Kartal Hotel, where the fire erupted, stands as one of the most iconic and historically significant establishments in the renowned tourist hub of Kartalkaya.

Originally conceived as a successor to the Kartal Hotel, which was founded in 1978, the Grand Kartal Hotel commenced operations in 1998. It is not only synonymous with Kartalkaya but also credited with lending its name to the ski resort itself.

Boasting 161 rooms and a capacity of 350 beds, the hotel underwent renovations in 2015. The cost of a three-night stay at the establishment reportedly ranges from 99,000 to 148,500 Turkish Liras.

Local media outlets have drawn attention to a critical infrastructural shortfall that the absence of a dedicated fire brigade in Kartalkaya, a region that annually hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors.

Firefighters had to be dispatched from Bolu’s city center, located approximately an hour away. Experts speculated that a gas leak in the kitchen may have precipitated the inferno.

Furthermore, local media alluded to potential lapses in the hotel’s fire suppression systems — whether automatic or manually operated. Harrowing footage showing guests tying bedsheets together in an attempt to escape through windows, has spotlighted the apparent absence of functional fire-escape stairs at the establishment.

Eyewitnesses share details

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses accounts paint a grim picture of the chaos.

Barış Salgür, an employee of a neighboring hotel, recounted that he was resting in his room when he was startled by cries for help emanating from the windows of the burning hotel.

"We were in a state of panic," Salgür told state-run Anadolu Agency.

"We could see smoke billowing from the upper sections of the building. We hurriedly gathered ropes, pillows and quilts. People were screaming for help as we waited for the fire brigade. It took about two hours. By the time the fire trucks arrived, the upper floors were fully engulfed.

2007 fire safety report advised caution

During the ongoing investigations into the blaze, authorities have uncovered a 2007 fire safety report issued for the establishment.

The report noted that all 25 of the fire extinguishers — two on each floor — were found in proper working condition and that emergency exits were adequate.

However, the report had approved the hotel’s operation on the condition that “attention must be exercised” with materials and heat sources that may constitute a fire hazard.

It also cautioned the establishment against storing flammable substances and materials on the premises.