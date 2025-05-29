Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

ISTANBUL

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

Danish firms see opportunities with Turkish firms, particularly in Africa, evaluating cooperation prospects in the engineering, procurement and construction sectors, according to Toft.

“I could also easily see Danish and Turkish companies working together when we start rebuilding and reconstructing Ukraine after the war, hopefully when it's over, and also when we start, hopefully, very soon, the rebuilding and reconstruction of Syria,” he noted, adding that Danish and Turkish firms cooperating in Central Asia, where the latter has a strong presence, can also contribute.

Toft emphasized that Türkiye has some of the “biggest and best construction companies in the world,” whereas Denmark does not have them any longer, but it has “big companies working all over the world in different areas, and they are interested in building in these countries.”

Toft stated that Türkiye’s other sectors, such as renewable energy, also caught the attention of Denmark.

He noted that Danish companies operating in both onshore wind and solar energy projects in Türkiye are moving towards developing offshore wind energy.

Toft added that transportation and logistics are also among the sectors Danish companies seek to cooperate with Türkiye in due to the country’s status as a transportation hub and its importance in the Middle Corridor transport route project.

He noted that Danish large transport firms DSV, Maersk and DFDS have shown great interest in Türkiye.