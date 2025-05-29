Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

ISTANBUL
Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

Danish firms see opportunities with Turkish firms, particularly in Africa, evaluating cooperation prospects in the engineering, procurement and construction sectors, according to Toft.

“I could also easily see Danish and Turkish companies working together when we start rebuilding and reconstructing Ukraine after the war, hopefully when it's over, and also when we start, hopefully, very soon, the rebuilding and reconstruction of Syria,” he noted, adding that Danish and Turkish firms cooperating in Central Asia, where the latter has a strong presence, can also contribute.

Toft emphasized that Türkiye has some of the “biggest and best construction companies in the world,” whereas Denmark does not have them any longer, but it has “big companies working all over the world in different areas, and they are interested in building in these countries.”

Toft stated that Türkiye’s other sectors, such as renewable energy, also caught the attention of Denmark.

He noted that Danish companies operating in both onshore wind and solar energy projects in Türkiye are moving towards developing offshore wind energy.

Toft added that transportation and logistics are also among the sectors Danish companies seek to cooperate with Türkiye in due to the country’s status as a transportation hub and its importance in the Middle Corridor transport route project.

He noted that Danish large transport firms DSV, Maersk and DFDS have shown great interest in Türkiye.

envoy , Opportunity,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

    Erdoğan urges swift Ukraine-Russia talks to advance peace

  2. Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev

    Fidan meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kiev

  3. Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye nears end of '$2 trillion terror scourge'

  4. Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

    Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

  5. China establishes global mediation body in Hong Kong

    China establishes global mediation body in Hong Kong
Recommended
Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter
Natural gas imports soar by 36 percent in March: EPDK

Natural gas imports soar by 36 percent in March: EPDK
A bad wrap: An angry Trump blasts the TACO Theory

A bad wrap: An angry Trump blasts the 'TACO Theory'
Japans Ishiba vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group

Japan's Ishiba vows to expand Asia-Pacific trade group
Meta and defense firm Anduril join forces on battlefield tech

Meta and defense firm Anduril join forces on battlefield tech
CEO confident Boeing will clear higher MAX output in 2025

CEO confident Boeing will clear higher MAX output in 2025
Türkiye among top 10 electric vehicle markets in the world

Türkiye among top 10 electric vehicle markets in the world
WORLD Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

Ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams wins BBC libel case

Former Irish republican leader Gerry Adams won a libel case against the BBC on Friday and was awarded 100,000 euros ($113,000) in damages over a report containing allegations he was involved in killing a British spy.
ECONOMY Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

Turkish economy grows by 2 percent in first quarter

The Turkish economy has grown by 2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on May 30.
SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿