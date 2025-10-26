Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

ANKARA
Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Mehmet Daniş has been elected the new chair of Türkiye’s Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), replacing Ebubekir Şahin as his term expired.

Daniş has served on the nine-member media watchdog since July 2021 under the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) quota.

A lawyer by training, he previously served three consecutive terms as an AKP lawmaker between 2002 and 2015 and later as deputy food, agriculture and livestock minister in the 64th and 65th governments.

He was born in the northwestern city of Çanakkale in 1971 and graduated from Istanbul University’s Faculty of Law.

Şahin, who chaired RTÜK since 2019, has been appointed general manager of Türk Telekom. He succeeds Ümit Önal, who was named to lead the newly established Cyber Security Directorate by a presidential decree on Oct. 24.

RTÜK members are elected by parliament for six-year terms, with one-third of the council renewed every two years. The members choose a president and vice-president from among themselves for two-year tenures.

The current composition of the council is four members from the AKP, two from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and one each from the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and the İYİ (Good) Party.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

    Daniş named head of top media regulator RTÜK

  2. Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

    Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

  3. Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

    Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

  4. Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

    Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

  5. Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit

    Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
Recommended
Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia

Türkiye repatriates 10 criminals captured across Europe, Russia
Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say

Baby gorilla rescued at Istanbul Airport to stay in Türkiye, officials say
PKK says withdrawing all forces from Türkiye to north Iraq

PKK says withdrawing all forces from Türkiye to north Iraq
Erdoğan says anti-terror push nearing end

Erdoğan says anti-terror push nearing end
Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test

Türkiye conducts successful ballistic missile test
Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary

Türkiye reiterates push for UN reforms on 80th anniversary
WORLD Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday a successful final test of a new nuclear-powered cruise missile, the Burevestnik, praising the "unique" nuclear-capable weapon with a range of up to 14,000 kilometers.

ECONOMY Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

Tourism sector remains confident in meeting $63 bln target

After a sluggish start to the year, Türkiye’s tourism industry has regained momentum and is on track to meet its ambitious $63 billion revenue target for 2025, according to Turkish Tourism Investors Association (TTYD) Chair Oya Narin.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe edges Stuttgart, Samsunspor rolls in Conference League

Fenerbahçe claimed back-to-back wins in the Europa League with a 1-0 home victory over Stuttgart on Oct. 23, while Samsunspor powered to a 3-0 defeat of Dynamo Kyiv for their second straight Conference League win.  
﻿