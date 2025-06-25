‘Dangerous’ heat wave grips Istanbul as temperatures soar nationwide

ISTANBUL

A searing heat wave has begun unfolding in the megacity of Istanbul and large parts of Türkiye, prompting authorities to issue warnings over rising health risks and the potential for wildfires.

Istanbul Municipality’s disaster coordination center, AKOM, issued a public warning on June 24, noting that the heatwave, driven by hot air masses from the south and southeast, is starting to affect the Marmara region.

In Istanbul, temperatures are climbing toward 34 to 37 degrees Celsius, with the heat expected to intensify through June 27.

The combination of high temperatures, low humidity and strong northerly winds is also creating conditions ripe for forest fires, AKOM warned.

It called on residents to avoid outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the risk of heatstroke is highest.

Across the country, meteorologists are reporting similar heat patterns.

According to private broadcaster NTV meteorologist Dilek Çalışkan, the hottest days are expected to be on June 26 and 27, with extreme heat warnings in place for many regions.

“We’re seeing temperatures rise 7 to 10 degrees above the seasonal average,” Çalışkan said.

In the Aegean and Mediterranean, the heat will exceed 40 degrees Celsius, according to Çalışkan.

"In Southeastern Anatolia, we expect it to reach 42–43 degrees Celsius. The central Anatolia, including Ankara, is heading toward 35 to 36 degrees Celsius.”

She reiterated that the dry, northeasterly winds are also taking effect, further increasing the wildfire risk, particularly in the country’s Aegean region.

Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and individuals with chronic conditions like asthma or heart disease, are urged to stay in cool, shaded areas and avoid direct sun exposure.

Medical professionals are also advising people to stay hydrated and eat light meals during the hottest parts of the day.

This latest heatwave comes amid mounting concerns over climate-related weather extremes.

Professor Dr. Şermin Tağıl, a geography expert at Bakırçay University, warned earlier this year that the country was on course for one of its hottest and driest summers in recent memory, due to months of low rainfall and warm temperatures.

These consecutive dry months severely weakened the soil and water resources’ ability to regenerate, creating a cumulative effect set to be felt even more acutely throughout this summer, the professor warned.

She stressed that drought was no longer a temporary disruption but a persistent and escalating threat for the country.