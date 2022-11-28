‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbul's housing market’

‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbul's housing market’

ISTANBUL
‘Daily rental pushing up rents in Istanbuls housing market’

Rents in Istanbul have been on the rise for some time due to several factors, but according to experts, daily rental apps might be a factor that is contributing to the housing problems in Türkiye’s largest city.

Strong demand from foreigners and students appears to be the main reason behind the soaring rents, which, according to one data, skyrocketed 145 percent in Istanbul over the past year.

‘Number of rooms offered on apps rise’

Some landlords, who seek larger financial gains, choose to rent their properties on apps. The number of rooms put up for daily rental in the megacity tripled in the past four years.

“Daily rental is a reason behind the surge in rent prices,” said Nilüfer Kas, a real estate expert. In 2018, 13,000 rooms were offered for daily rental on a popular app, but this figure jumped to 22,000 in 2021 and rose to more than 40,000 in the final quarter of 2022, Kas added.

“Those numbers are only for daily rental via the app. But the real figure could be around 100,000,” she said.

Facing high rent costs, tenants are also resorting to subletting in the crowded districts of the city. In Sarıyer, where the average monthly rent is 28,000 Turkish Liras ($1,500), the daily rental price could go up to 2,000 liras, whereas it is around 1,500 in the Beşiktaş district.

Real estate agents push for daily rentals

Real estate agents also join the game, pursuing landlords to go with a daily rental, telling them it is a much more lucrative business.

Thousands of properties are offered for daily and hourly rental via different applications, said Hakan Akdoğan, the president of TÜGEM, an association for real estate consultants.

“Insufficient supply of houses, high property prices, rising construction costs…all of those factors are pushing up rents,” he said.

Akdoğan noted that Russians and Ukrainians, who flee their counties because of the war, are renting houses in Istanbul and the southern province of Antalya. “They rent houses for short-term but at higher prices, and some of them pay the one year’s rent in cash. So, high rents have become normal for landlords, he said.

Economy,

WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police
MOST POPULAR

  1. A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

    A portrait of an artist in Venice-winning doc

  2. Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

    Sweden makes progress in NATO bid talks: Chief negotiator

  3. Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

    Four Turkish soldiers killed in Claw-Lock op zone

  4. Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

    Being housewife is harder, says Special Forces’ women soldiers

  5. Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy

    Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Recommended
China pledges $100 mn to Cuba, discusses new debt terms: minister

China pledges $100 mn to Cuba, discusses new debt terms: minister
US bans Huawei, ZTE telecoms gear over security risk

US bans Huawei, ZTE telecoms gear over security risk
Inflation reached its peak, says finance minister

Inflation reached its peak, says finance minister
Third-quarter growth data to be released

Third-quarter growth data to be released
Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports
THY’s operating profit highest in Europe: Data

THY’s operating profit highest in Europe: Data
WORLD Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somali forces battle militants for hotel in Mogadishu: police

Somalia's security forces exchanged gunfire with militants holed up in a hotel in Mogadishu on Monday after Al-Shabaab stormed the popular venue near the presidential palace and laid siege overnight.

ECONOMY Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

Long wait at Bulgarian border hinders fruit, vegetable exports

The problems at a laboratory in Bulgaria that inspects Türkiye exports to European countries are causing long delays for trucks at the common border, impacting the local fruit and vegetable exporting companies.

SPORTS Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

Smith wins Australian PGA Championship

World number three and reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith overcame a final round challenge and electrical storms to win the Australian PGA Championships for a third time on Nov. 27 by three strokes.