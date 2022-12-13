Current account deficit at $359 million in October

Current account deficit at $359 million in October

ANKARA
Current account deficit at $359 million in October

Türkiye’s current account balance posted a deficit of $359 million in October, down from a deficit of $2.88 billion in September, the Central Bank has reported.

Exports stood at $21 billion, while imports amounted to $27.5 billion, leading to a foreign trade deficit of $6.46 billion in October.

“Excluding gold and energy, the current account posted a net surplus of $8.64 billion,” the bank said.

Services recorded a net surplus of $6.7 billion, and the travel item posted a net inflow of $5.18 billion, according to data the Central Bank released on Dec. 12.

There was an inflow of $743 million through the direct investments item, while portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $302 million in October.

“Non-residents’ transactions on equity securities and government domestic debt securities recorded net sales of $417 million and $125 million, respectively,” the bank said in a statement.

Regarding the bond issues in international capital markets, banks realized net repayments of $1.39 billion, while the general government and other sectors realized net borrowing of $2.5 billion and $22 million, respectively.

There was an inflow of $660 million through the net errors and omissions item, and the inflows via this item amounted to $20.97 billion in January-October.

Official reserves recorded a net inflow of $5.06 billion in October and a new inflow of $6.26 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.

The country’s current account deficit widened from $1.95 billion in the January-October period of 2021 to $38.2 billion in the same period this year.

“Gold and energy excluded, the current account indicated a net surplus of $43.04 billion in the same period,” the Central Bank said.

In the latest Medium-Term Program, the government forecast that the current account deficit will shrink from an estimated $47.3 billion in 2022 to $22 billion next year and further down to $13.7 billion in 2024.

Turkish,

ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
MOST POPULAR

  1. Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

    Protesting Iranian actors and director released on bail

  2. Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

    Türkiye exports high-tech defense products to NATO: Erdoğan

  3. Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

    Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

  4. US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

    US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

  5. Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya

    Over 130,000 Ukrainians visit Antalya
Recommended
ECB mulls rate hike slowdown on ‘peak inflation’ hopes

ECB mulls rate hike slowdown on ‘peak inflation’ hopes
Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips
Automotive production hits 1.2 million vehicles

Automotive production hits 1.2 million vehicles
Jobless rate increases in October

Jobless rate increases in October
Construction costs continue to rise

Construction costs continue to rise
US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision

US regulators sue to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision
WORLD NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA capsule Orion splashes down after record-setting lunar voyage

NASA's Orion space capsule splashed down safely in the Pacific on Dec. 11, completing the Artemis 1 mission - a more than 25-day journey around the Moon with an eye to returning humans there in just a few years.
ECONOMY Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Cash crops: Dutch use bitcoin mining to grow tulips

Tulips and bitcoin have both been associated with financial bubbles in their time, but in a giant greenhouse near Amsterdam the Dutch are trying to make them work together.
SPORTS Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

Warriors cool off red-hot Celtics

The Golden State Warriors sent a strong signal on Dec. 10 that they won’t give up their NBA crown without a fight, thumping the Boston Celtics 123-107 in an NBA Finals rematch.