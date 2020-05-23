Curfew continues across Turkey on last day of Eid

ISTANBUL

Turkey has entered the Eid al-Fitr celebrations on the second day of a four-day nationwide curfew on May 24, beginning May 22 midnight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Although Turkey usually declares curfew at the weekends in the major cities, this one is covering all of the country for four days to include the Eid holiday which is marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Markets, grocery stores, greengrocers, and butchers were open on May 23, but they will be closed on May 24-26.

Also, bakeries will remain open during the rest of the curfew.

The first curfew was declared on April 11-12 and followed by others in the past weeks.