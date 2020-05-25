Erdoğan says Turkey nears end of virus outbreak

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has successfully managed the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic and is nearing the end of the outbreak, the country's president said on May 25.

"The picture after the normalization steps we took shows that we are on the right track,” said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in remarks for Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim festival that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Addressing the members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) via video link, Erdoğan thanked the public for staying at home during a four-day curfew over the holiday.

Turkey imposed a four-day nationwide curfew during Eid al-Fitr on May 23 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Praising Turkey's health sector investments, Erdogan asserted that these had turned out to be prudent in the fight against the coronavirus.

"I believe that we will overcome this epidemic period with the least damage through this [new normal] lifestyle, that we can summarize as wearing masks, compliance with physical distance, attention to cleanliness," Erdoğan added.

Since first appearing in China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The U.S., Russia, Brazil, and several European countries are currently the hardest hit in the world.



