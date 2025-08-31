Curated show in London reimagines nature as acting, thinking subject

LONDON

Vision Art Platform is presenting the group exhibition “What Will Not Bend, Will Break” at its gallery space in the Soho district in London, running until Sept. 10.

The show, curated by Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys, explores the dynamism between nature, urban life and memory. Rather than treating nature as a mere backdrop, the exhibiton frames it as an active, mutable subject that shapes cultural and personal memory.

In the context of accelerating urbanization and deepening ecological uncertainty, the participating artists —Hannah Kline, Jacqueline Roditi, Lucy XC Liu, Payidar Savaş, Polina Piëch, Sefa Çakır, Sophie Anne Wyth and Tanzer Arığ — invite viewers to reconsider their relationship with the natural world beyond aesthetic or functional dimensions.

Through photography, painting, sculpture and site-specific installations, the exhibition interrogates humanity’s reliance on scientific rationality and technological solutions, revealing how this mindset can weaken our ethical bond with the environment and reduce nature to a system to be managed.

Instead, What Will Not Bend, Will Break presents nature as an enduring, complex presence whose tensions between awe, fear and respect continue to shape collective memory and daily experience.

The exhibition shows a renewed, embodied approach to our engagement with the natural world, highlighting ways to recognize it as a thinking, feeling and remembering entity.