Cultural Route Festival kicks off in Nevşehir

NEVŞEHİR

The eighth stop of the Türkiye Cultural Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was launched on Aug. 2 in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

A ceremony marking the opening of the festival was held at the Ürgüp campus of Cappadocia University. As part of this year’s program, the ministry is organizing events across 20 cities in Türkiye.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı described the Culture Road Festival as “the most comprehensive cultural and artistic initiative in the country,” now expanded to 20 provinces. “Nevşehir stands out as one of the most unique stops. Throughout the festival, the entire city will transform into an open-air stage,” Yazgı said.

He stated that the festival will contribute not only to cultural enrichment but also to tourism, noting that nearly 400 events will take place across some 40 locations in the city. “From concerts to theater performances, exhibitions to street art, children’s workshops to traditional culinary experiences, the festival will bring together all facets of culture and the arts,” he added.

Yazgı also mentioned Türkiye’s record-breaking performance in tourism, driven by strategic investments and diversified market policies. According to U.N. World Tourism Organization data, Türkiye became the fourth most-visited country globally in 2024, hosting 56.7 million international tourists.

Also speaking at the event, Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan emphasized the festival’s role in promoting the region to both domestic and international audiences. Taking place until Aug. 10, the festival offers a rich program of concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks and culinary experiences.

Following the ceremony, officials toured the “From Sketch to Pixel” digital exhibition. Additionally, themed hot-air balloons from various countries will perform show flights over the region from Aug. 7 until the festival’s final day.