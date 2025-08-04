Cultural Route Festival kicks off in Nevşehir

Cultural Route Festival kicks off in Nevşehir

NEVŞEHİR
Cultural Route Festival kicks off in Nevşehir

The eighth stop of the Türkiye Cultural Route Festival, organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was launched on Aug. 2 in the central Anatolian province of Nevşehir.

A ceremony marking the opening of the festival was held at the Ürgüp campus of Cappadocia University. As part of this year’s program, the ministry is organizing events across 20 cities in Türkiye.

Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Gökhan Yazgı described the Culture Road Festival as “the most comprehensive cultural and artistic initiative in the country,” now expanded to 20 provinces. “Nevşehir stands out as one of the most unique stops. Throughout the festival, the entire city will transform into an open-air stage,” Yazgı said.

He stated that the festival will contribute not only to cultural enrichment but also to tourism, noting that nearly 400 events will take place across some 40 locations in the city. “From concerts to theater performances, exhibitions to street art, children’s workshops to traditional culinary experiences, the festival will bring together all facets of culture and the arts,” he added.

Yazgı also mentioned Türkiye’s record-breaking performance in tourism, driven by strategic investments and diversified market policies. According to U.N. World Tourism Organization data, Türkiye became the fourth most-visited country globally in 2024, hosting 56.7 million international tourists.

Also speaking at the event, Nevşehir Governor Ali Fidan emphasized the festival’s role in promoting the region to both domestic and international audiences. Taking place until Aug. 10, the festival offers a rich program of concerts, exhibitions, workshops, talks and culinary experiences.

Following the ceremony, officials toured the “From Sketch to Pixel” digital exhibition. Additionally, themed hot-air balloons from various countries will perform show flights over the region from Aug. 7 until the festival’s final day.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

    Freight trains from China pass through Türkiye on way to Europe

  2. Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

    Türkiye’s fifth Arctic expedition returns with new climate insights

  3. Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

    Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

  4. Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

    Iran founds new Supreme National Defense Council

  5. Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast

    Lebanon marks five years after Beirut port blast
Recommended
Hellenistic-era statue of Hestia unveiled at Manisa Museum

Hellenistic-era statue of Hestia unveiled at Manisa Museum
Mosaic with Star of David and Greek inscription found in grave

Mosaic with Star of David and Greek inscription found in grave
2,000-year-old assembly hall unearthed in Laodicea

2,000-year-old assembly hall unearthed in Laodicea
Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater
Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
SA scientists make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching

SA scientists make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching
WORLD Fresh clashes break out in Syrias north, south

Fresh clashes break out in Syria's north, south

New outbreaks of violence overnight into Aug. 3 rocked Syria at two distinct flashpoints, as Damascus accused local groups of violating last month's ceasefire.  
ECONOMY Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Frost hits rose harvest in Isparta, yield drops 30 pct

Türkiye’s “rose capital,” Isparta, has suffered a significant blow to its rose output this year due to a severe frost event that affected much of the country in April.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿