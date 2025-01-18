Cultural Road festival exhibitions extended

ISTANBUL
The dates for the exhibitions “Pablo Picasso: A Journey from Painting to Ceramics,” “The Diaries of Frida Kahlo” and “The World of Andy Warhol: Icon of Pop Art,” initially showcased in Istanbul as part of last year's Türkiye Cultural Road Festival, have been extended.

Even beyond the festival, these exhibitions have continued to attract art enthusiasts at Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM). Approximately 70,000 visitors attended the Picasso exhibition, 107,000 visited Warhol and nearly 100,000 explored Kahlo.

Due to overwhelming interest, the exhibitions will now welcome visitors in new halls within AKM.

“The Diaries of Frida Kahlo” exhibition, inspired by the artist’s personal journals, offers a unique experience with an in-depth look into her life, inner world, and artistic journey. Previously hosted at Grand Pera in Beyoğlu, the exhibition will be available at AKM's Multipurpose Hall starting Jan. 23.

The “Pablo Picasso: A Journey from Painting to Ceramics” exhibition features 170 original pieces, including engravings, drawings, posters, lithographs, and photographs by Picasso. The exhibition will remain open at the AKM Gallery until May 4.

Lastly, “The World of Andy Warhol: Icon of Pop Art” showcases iconic works by Andy Warhol, a pioneer of modern art who transformed popular culture into art. Previously held in AKM's Multipurpose Hall, the exhibition will now be on display at the Music Platform within AKM.

