Cuban medical team vows to continue support in quake zone

Cuban medical team vows to continue support in quake zone

ISTANBUL
Cuban medical team vows to continue support in quake zone

A 32-member Cuban medical team, including 19 specialized doctors, has been rendering their services in the quake zone along with Turkish physicians, vowing they will keep doing so for as long as the Turkish people need.

After the massive Kahramanmaraş-centered quakes severely rattled Türkiye’s south and claimed the lives of thousands of people, Cubans were among several foreign teams that rushed to the country’s help.

The Cuban medical team, which includes experts who also volunteered in disasters in Pakistan, Peru, Haiti and the Ebola outbreak, is working with their Turkish colleagues in Kahramanmaraş for the earthquake survivors. The team has 19 physicians with specialties in different fields and nine paramedics.

Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Francisco Diaz Palacios, who accompanied the team in the field, expressed his condolences to Türkiye for the loss of life and stated that they consider Türkiye as a brotherly country.

“We can define it as the disaster of the century. In the face of this catastrophe, the Cuban state could not stand by and do nothing. It was a moral obligation to show our friendship and solidarity,” he added.

Dr. Juan Carlos Dupuy Núñez, the chief of the medical team, stated that they came to Türkiye with a professional team and joined forces with the Turkish physicians, sharing their techniques and experiences with each other.

Núñez added that they treated hundreds of patients together with the Turkish physicians and that they also used antibiotics, painkillers and medical supplies they brought from Cuba.

Meanwhile, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez made a statement on Feb. 20 about the Cuban medical team’s work in Türkiye.

“We embrace our dear doctors. We are very proud of you, and we continue to keep up with what you are doing in Türkiye. Cuba admires and loves you,” Bermudez said.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier
LATEST NEWS

  1. Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

    Homo sapiens in Europe used bow and arrow earlier

  2. Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

    Met Opera’s new season dominated by new works

  3. Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

    Victoria & Albert Museum acquires Bowie’s archive

  4. ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

    ‘Imperfect’ models in Italy redefine beauty

  5. Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

    Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth
Recommended
Population of neighboring city rises by 40 pct in 2 weeks

Population of neighboring city rises by 40 pct in 2 weeks
Gölcük quake survivor left disabled now inspiring others

Gölcük quake survivor left disabled now inspiring others
Recent quakes cause panic in Turkish Cyprus

Recent quakes cause panic in Turkish Cyprus
Collapse of old buildings in quakes not surprising: Report

Collapse of old buildings in quakes not surprising: Report
Parking lots turn into ‘vehicle cemetery’

Parking lots turn into ‘vehicle cemetery’
Turkish Embassy in Canberra collects over $300,000 for quake survivors

Turkish Embassy in Canberra collects over $300,000 for quake survivors
WORLD Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Violence flares around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

Israel and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

ECONOMY Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

Bosnian furniture sector spurs economic growth

The screech of chainsaws echoes through a Bosnian forest edged by snowy peaks, where lumber is to be crafted into high-end furniture to adorn European or South Korean homes.

SPORTS Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans display choreography for quake victims

Trabzonspor fans displayed a choreography to commemorate earthquake victims before a match between Trabzonspor and Basel in a UEFA Conference League.