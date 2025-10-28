CSO Ada Ankara to host new concerts in November

ANKARA
The capital’s culture and arts hub, CSO Ada Ankara, is offering a full schedule of cultural and artistic events throughout November.

One of the legendary bands of Turkish music, Grup Gündoğarken, will take the stage on Nov. 1. Blending emotional and joyful tunes in their unique style, Gündoğarken promises music lovers an unforgettable night.

On Nov. 4, Türkan and Sanchez will share the stage for the first time at the Ziraat Bank Main Hall, presenting examples from different musical traditions.

One of the leading figures of the contemporary music movement who masterfully blends Eastern and Western sounds, Dhafer Youssef, will be on stage on Nov. 5.

Following her well-received “Jazzy Ajda” project, Ezgi Ayçe will premiere her new project, “Divas Forever,” on Nov. 7, performing songs by both Turkish and international divas.

Launched two years ago to mark the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the “Tenor Aykut Yılmaz: 100 Concerts for the 100th Year” project will meet audiences on Nov. 10 with a lyrical concert dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye.

Ragıb Narin will meet his Ankara audience for the first time with a concert on Nov. 19, while veteran singer Sağıroğlu will also take the stage on Nov. 27 to perform her beloved hits.

For details and other events, visit: https://csoadaankara.gov.tr.

