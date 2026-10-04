Cry for help as French-Swiss lake dries up

Cry for help as French-Swiss lake dries up

LES BRENETS
Cry for help as French-Swiss lake dries up

The word 'HELP' has been scratched out on the dry lake bed. (AFP Photo)

The picturesque Lac des Brenets between France and Switzerland has dried up after a record-breaking hot summer, leaving locals crying out for help to save the lake.


Indeed, the words “HELP” and “SOS” have been scratched out in the weeds now flourishing on the exposed lake bed.


The drought has ruined pleasure boat tourism, while some question whether the lake will ever return to enduring full health.


“It’s absolutely heartbreaking. It really is emotionally devastating, because it’s utter despair: No more lake,” said amateur local historian David Favre, who lives in the Swiss village of Les Brenets.


“As children, we used to spend all our summers swimming at the beach, having fun by the water, diving, jumping in and sometimes even fishing,” the 76-year-old told AFP.


But “since the last drought in 2018, it’s been a disaster. Unfortunately, the lake empties out every couple of years, or soon, perhaps every year,” he added, saying he felt the authorities have “completely abandoned” the lake.


The Doubs River rises in the French Jura mountains and normally forms a lake at Les Brenets, where it begins to mark the border between France’s Franche-Comte region and Switzerland’s Neuchatel canton.


The lake ends at 27-meter-high waterfall, which has now stopped flowing.


The lake has dried up due to a combination of factors, including geological fissures that drain water underground, below-average rainfall and repeated heatwaves.


A task force was set up by French and Swiss authorities in 2022, notably to explore ways of limiting the water draining into the fissures, but has not resulted in decisive action.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

    Erdoğan urges peaceful use of space at Antalya summit

  2. Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

    Türkiye extradites 294 fugitives in 2026

  3. ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

    ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

  4. Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

    Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

  5. US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics

    US-German trio wins medicine Nobel for work on optogenetics
Recommended
Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad
Hundreds of French high schools shut

Hundreds of French high schools shut
Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears

Iranian volunteers receive weapons training amid war fears
Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny

Oct 7 anniversary puts Netanyahu’s wartime record under scrutiny
Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis

Tensions rise as Yemen army launches broad strikes against Houthis
US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase

US withdraws all bomber aircraft from UK airbase
Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked

Personal info on 8.8 mln people in Denmark leaked
WORLD Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraq probes US flag desecration at Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has ordered an investigation into the desecration of the U.S. flag during military parades held in Baghdad to mark the withdrawal of U.S.-led coalition forces from Iraq.
ECONOMY ‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

‘Goldilocks’ US jobs data ease interest rate fears

Equities rallied on Oct. 5 after a big miss on U.S. jobs creation gave the Federal Reserve breathing room to hold off an interest rate hike this month, while traders were also cheered by another drop in oil prices that eased inflation concerns.
SPORTS Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation chair refuses blame in refereeing scandal

Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has broken his silence on a sweeping referee investigation, vowing full cooperation with authorities and vehemently defending his administration from blame for “decades of corruption” in the sport.
﻿