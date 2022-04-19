Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

  • April 19 2022 07:00:00

Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

SYDNEY
Cruise ships return to Australia after two-year COVID-19 ban

A cruise ship docked in Sydney Harbor yesterday for the first time in more than two years, after a 2020 ban sparked by a mass COVID-19 outbreak was lifted.

On a bright morning, the Pacific Explorer made a dramatic entrance, flanked by tugboats spraying plumes of water and with a large banner that read “We’re home” draped across its bow.

Crowds gathered at the base of the Sydney Harboor Bridge to watch the arrival of the ship, which began its 18,000-kilometer journey back to Australia nearly a month ago.

International cruise ships were banned from Australian waters in March 2020 after a COVID-19 outbreak that spread from the Ruby Princess ship, which was linked to hundreds of cases of the virus and 28 deaths, many in aged care homes.

The Pacific Explorer and two other cruise ships owned by P&O were moored off the coast of Cyprus for much of the past year waiting for Australia to lift its ban - a reprieve delayed by successive waves of COVID-19.

Bookings for P&O’s Australian cruises are now close to pre-pandemic levels, spokesperson Lyndsey Gordon told AFP. “We now see the prospect of near normal summer cruise season for 22-23.”

Before the pandemic, some 350 cruise ships travelled to Australia carrying more than 600,000 passengers - making the industry worth 5.2 billion Australian dollars ($3.8 billion) to the national economy, according to the Cruise Lines International Association.

TURKEY Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader

Syrians should voluntarily return after conflict: MHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

    Russia seeks guarantee from Turkey for arriving planes

  2. Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

    Dust cloud expected to hit several provinces

  3. U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

    U.S. journalist detected trying to collect secret info from Turkish army

  4. Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

    Tourists flock to Antalya during Easter holiday

  5. Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq

    Turkey launches major offensive into PKK targets in Northern Iraq
Recommended
China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8 percent

China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8 percent
Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives ahead of IMF talks

Sri Lanka leader trims cabinet of relatives ahead of IMF talks
Biden requires US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

Biden requires US-made steel, iron for infrastructure
Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February
House price index nearly doubled in February

House price index nearly doubled in February
Tunisian weavers turn rags into eco-friendly rugs

Tunisian weavers turn rags into eco-friendly rugs
WORLD Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo says one of his newborn twins has died

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media on Monday to say one of his newborn twins has died.

ECONOMY Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets exceed $288 billion at end of February

Turkey’s external assets reached $288.1 billion in February, down 1.6 percent from the end of 2021, according to data released by the Turkish Central Bank yesterday.

SPORTS Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

Bahrain-based investor in talks to buy AC Milan

A Bahrain-based private equity firm is in exclusive talks to buy seven-time European champion AC Milan and become the Italian league’s first Middle East investor, a person with knowledge of the process said.