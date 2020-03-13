Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

  • March 13 2020 17:33:14

Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

KUŞADASI
Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

A Malta-flagged cruise ship which has carried 375 tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes to the popular Turkish resort town of Kuşadası, one of the important centers of Turkish tourism, has docked.

Some 375 tourists, mostly U.S. citizens, who came disembarked the cruise, entered the country, after undergoing thermal camera control, a precaution against the coronavirus.

While disinfection activities are carried out in certain parts of the harbor and tour buses to be used by tourists, some of the passengers went to Ephesus and the Virgin Mary’s House, while others preferred to shop in the city center.

Stating that all precautions are taken against the virus, Aegean Port general manager Aziz Güngör said that all cruise passengers arriving at the checkpoint established by the General Directorate of Borders and Coasts Health were subjected to thermal camera surveillance.

“Our passenger terminal supports this process with its quarantine room and special disinfection methods,” Güngör said.

“We host our guests in the best way, and on the other hand, we take all kinds of health precautions with our public institutions,” he added.

Last year, 194 cruise ships docked at Kuşadası’s ports, bringing in around 180,000 visitors.

Turkey is a key market for major global cruise operators and cruise tourism contributes greatly to the town’s local economy.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  2. Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

    Turkey confirms second coronavirus case

  3. Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

    Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

  4. Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

    Ministry releases preliminary report on plane that skidded off Istanbul airport runway

  5. People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear

    People rush to stores in panic buying over virus fear
Recommended
US human rights report on Turkey contains baseless accusations: Ministry

US human rights report on Turkey contains baseless accusations: Ministry

Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east

Turkey launches new anti-terrorist operation in east
Joint coordination centers will be established with Russia for Idlib: Minister

Joint coordination centers will be established with Russia for Idlib: Minister

Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya
Hand-made prayer beads to fetch 300,000 liras

Hand-made prayer beads to fetch 300,000 liras
Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
WORLD Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,179, the country's National Health Commission said on March 13.
ECONOMY Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years

Wall Street marks its worst day in 33 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, a stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States, suffered its worst session since 1987 on March 12
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.