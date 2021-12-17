CRR to welcome New Year with two concerts

  December 17 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
The Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall will host two special New Year concerts on Dec. 29 and 30.

Anthony Strong, one of the best male voices of the new generation in jazz, will meet with music lovers on the evening of Dec. 29 with a repertoire of classical jazz pieces. Strong will be accompanied by the CRR Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Nail Yavuzoğlu.

Starting his career in England’s three major music schools, Strong studied classical music and then switched to jazz piano. A fan of Frank Sinatra, Mel Torme, Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans, Strong began to sing alongside the piano.

The second of the CRR New Year’s concerts will take place on the evening of Dec. 30. The Vienna Chamber Orchestra, one of the best chamber orchestras in the world, will present a magnificent repertoire of Brahms, Strauss and Mozart melodies.

Japanese violinist-conductor Joji Hattori, who has been the chief guest conductor of the orchestra since 2018 and the president of the Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition, will conduct the orchestra during the event.

The 75-year-old Vienna Chamber Orchestra is considered one of the best chamber orchestras in the world. Its concerts with stars such as Vasily Petrenko, Adam Fischer, Neville Marriner as well as Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Martha Argerich, Rudolf Buchbinder, Anna Netrebko, Hélène Grimaud and Janine Jansen reveal the reputation of the orchestra.

