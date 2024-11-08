Turkish tales in world languages

Turkish tales in world languages

EDIRNE
Turkish tales in world languages

As part of the Edirne Municipality’s Atatürk Cultural Center’s Turkish Folktale Anthology Project (TÜMAK), the collection of Turkish tales — already available in German, English, French, Russian, Arabic, and Persian — will soon include translations in Japanese and Spanish by the end of the year.

The tales will continue to be shared worldwide through a mobile application.

Associate Professor Zeki Eraslan, the president of the Atatürk Cultural Center, said they are carrying out many pioneering projects, including the Turkish Folktale Anthology Project.

Eraslan highlighted the creation of the mobile application "Masal Masal Türkiye," which compiles Turkish tales from the pre-Islamic era to the present in a database.

He emphasized that the aim is to integrate Turkish folktales into the world’s folktale literature, saying: "Our goal is to ensure that children around the world become familiar with Turkish folktales. This is only possible by translating these tales into foreign languages, and we have already translated them into German, English, French, Russian, Arabic and Persian. By the end of the year, the translation into Japanese and Spanish will also be completed."

"Soon, this app will be available in multiple languages on e-stores. We are pleased that this application is already being downloaded onto mobile phones in many countries. We aim to reach millions of children with this mobile application soon," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

    US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

  2. First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

    First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

  3. Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

    Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

  4. Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

    Chinese rover finds signs of ancient ocean on Mars

  5. From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space

    From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space
Recommended
First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m

First artwork by humanoid robot sells for $1.3m
Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage

Cuneiform-inscribed jars found in Urartian storage
From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space

From Michelin-star kitchen to cozy space
SEKA Paper Museum exceeds 1 million visitors

SEKA Paper Museum exceeds 1 million visitors
Aizanoi diggings unearth monumental gate

Aizanoi diggings unearth monumental gate
Middle Bronze Age structure uncovered at Tatarlı Mound

Middle Bronze Age structure uncovered at Tatarlı Mound
WORLD US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump

U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Friday in an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate former president Donald Trump and a prominent dissident Iranian-American journalist.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿