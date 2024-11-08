Turkish tales in world languages

EDIRNE

As part of the Edirne Municipality’s Atatürk Cultural Center’s Turkish Folktale Anthology Project (TÜMAK), the collection of Turkish tales — already available in German, English, French, Russian, Arabic, and Persian — will soon include translations in Japanese and Spanish by the end of the year.

The tales will continue to be shared worldwide through a mobile application.

Associate Professor Zeki Eraslan, the president of the Atatürk Cultural Center, said they are carrying out many pioneering projects, including the Turkish Folktale Anthology Project.

Eraslan highlighted the creation of the mobile application "Masal Masal Türkiye," which compiles Turkish tales from the pre-Islamic era to the present in a database.

He emphasized that the aim is to integrate Turkish folktales into the world’s folktale literature, saying: "Our goal is to ensure that children around the world become familiar with Turkish folktales. This is only possible by translating these tales into foreign languages, and we have already translated them into German, English, French, Russian, Arabic and Persian. By the end of the year, the translation into Japanese and Spanish will also be completed."

"Soon, this app will be available in multiple languages on e-stores. We are pleased that this application is already being downloaded onto mobile phones in many countries. We aim to reach millions of children with this mobile application soon," he added.