Croatian top diplomat due in Ankara for talks with Fidan

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić Radman will pay a working visit to Ankara for talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the diplomatic sources have told.

The two ministers will review all the aspects of bilateral ties and exchange views on regional and global developments, particularly in the Balkan region, the sources stressed, informing that Fidan will highlight the importance Türkiye is attaching to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The cooperation between Türkiye and Croatia in the context of NATO and the EU will also be on the agenda, the sources said, adding that Fidan will express Türkiye’s stance on the efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine as well as the situations in Gaza and Syria.

Türkiye and Croatia have developed their ties in recent years, especially after the signing of the Strategy Document between the two foreign ministries in 2009. They have also formed a trilateral cooperation mechanism with the participation of Bosnia-Herzegovina to coordinate their policies and cooperation for the peace and stability of the Balkan region.

Cooperation in the field of defense industry has become an important area between the two NATO allies as Croatia signed a deal with Türkiye’s Baykar in 2024. This will be the first direct supply from Türkiye to Croatia, the sources said.

Fidan visited Croatia twice in 2024, and Grlić Radman paid his latest visit to Ankara in January 2024.

Hamas says Trump's 'DEAD' threat to Gaza undermines ceasefire
