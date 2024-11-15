Croatia approves purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

BELGRADE

In a move to bolster its defense capabilities, the Croatian government has given the green light for the acquisition of the renowned Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone system.

Defense Minister Ivan Anusic underscored the urgency and importance of this procurement.

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia expressed the need for priority and urgent acquisition of the armed Bayraktar TB2 system," Anusic stated, emphasising the strategic significance of the deal.

The comprehensive package, valued at approximately €95 million, includes six Bayraktar TB2 aircraft equipped with advanced electro-optical cameras for reconnaissance purposes. These drones will come with an initial set of weapons, ensuring double radio coverage across Croatia's entire territory in both stationary and mobile configurations.

Beyond the drones themselves, the deal encompasses a range of supporting elements. These include a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, and ground data stations. The package also provides an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours, along with all necessary equipment and maintenance tools.

Anusic detailed additional benefits of the agreement, such as a two-year warranty (or until 4,000 flight hours are reached), a two-year deployment of Turkish experts in Croatia, and comprehensive training for Croatian personnel in Türkiye.

The Bayraktar TB2, which has gained international recognition for its performance in various conflict zones, is expected to significantly enhance Croatia's surveillance and defense capabilities. The deal not only strengthens Croatia's military prowess but also deepens its strategic partnership with Türkiye, a fellow NATO ally.