Croatia approves purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

Croatia approves purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

BELGRADE
Croatia approves purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

In a move to bolster its defense capabilities, the Croatian government has given the green light for the acquisition of the renowned Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drone system.

Defense Minister Ivan Anusic underscored the urgency and importance of this procurement.

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Croatia expressed the need for priority and urgent acquisition of the armed Bayraktar TB2 system," Anusic stated, emphasising the strategic significance of the deal.

The comprehensive package, valued at approximately €95 million, includes six Bayraktar TB2 aircraft equipped with advanced electro-optical cameras for reconnaissance purposes. These drones will come with an initial set of weapons, ensuring double radio coverage across Croatia's entire territory in both stationary and mobile configurations.

Beyond the drones themselves, the deal encompasses a range of supporting elements. These include a command and control center, a training simulator, ground monitoring and control stations, and ground data stations. The package also provides an initial set of spare parts sufficient for 4,000 flight hours, along with all necessary equipment and maintenance tools.

Anusic detailed additional benefits of the agreement, such as a two-year warranty (or until 4,000 flight hours are reached), a two-year deployment of Turkish experts in Croatia, and comprehensive training for Croatian personnel in Türkiye.

The Bayraktar TB2, which has gained international recognition for its performance in various conflict zones, is expected to significantly enhance Croatia's surveillance and defense capabilities. The deal not only strengthens Croatia's military prowess but also deepens its strategic partnership with Türkiye, a fellow NATO ally.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Romes Colosseum

Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum
LATEST NEWS

  1. Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

    Airbnb deal to let users play gladiator in Rome's Colosseum

  2. First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

    First woman-run open-fire grill restaurant

  3. Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

    Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

  4. Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

    Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

  5. Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

    Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Recommended
Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death

Rising HIV cases among young people trigger alarm after teen’s death
Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves

Film crew reveals Istanbul’s iconic Bosphorus from beneath waves
Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction

Ministry employs AI-driven system to track visitor satisfaction
Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt

Purported Picasso worth 6 mln euros seized in Bayburt
Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case

Finance Ministry to join high-profile fraud case
Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate

Man detained after firing shots near Israel’s Consulate
Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities

Two moderate earthquakes shake country’s eastern, northern cities
WORLD Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Zelensky slams Scholz after first call with Putin in two years

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Germany's Olaf Scholz on Friday of playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the chancellor spoke by phone to the Kremlin chief for the first time in almost two years.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks’ prospects improve, says Fitch in a report

Turkish banks face improved prospects following the recent sovereign rating upgrade, and reduced near-term macroeconomic and financial stability risks are driving reduced financing pressures and renewed investor confidence, Fitch Ratings has said in a new report.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿