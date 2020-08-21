COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM

  • August 21 2020 09:15:00

COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically: Turkish FM

The coronavirus pandemic has had fundamental effects on not only social relations but strategic relations around the world as well, Turkey's foreign minister said on Aug. 20. 

Speaking at a virtual panel discussion hosted by the Turkish think-tank Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu highlighted that COVID-19 has affected strategic relations radically and everyone has had to review many norms in this regard.

Çavuşoğlu said the technology race is also a data and information race that determines hierarchies of global systems and asserted that the coronavirus once again has revealed this fact.

"In line with our goals for 2023 and in the long run, we will continue to strengthen our entrepreneurial and humanitarian understanding of foreign policy both in the field and at the negotiating table under the leadership of President [Recep Tayyip Erdoğan]," he said.

They are also indispensable parts of "smart power" in Western literature, Çavuşoğlu added.

"We do not expect anyone else to help us in vital developments that concern our national interests. We are now a country that uses different power elements and diplomacy, for sure, effectively," Çavuşoğlu said, adding that Turkey has been "a playmaker" when necessary and has spoiled games when needed.

Turkey is conscientious on humanitarian issues as much as it is entrepreneurial on geopolitical and strategic issues, he said.

"Our support to 142 countries and seven international organizations in the fight against the pandemic, ranking second worldwide in medical aid and evacuating more than 95,000 citizens to our country through a great series of operations constitutes the concrete results of our approach," he added.

During his speech, Çavuşoğlu also hailed Turkey's state-run aid agency the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Airlines, the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB), the Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey's Maarif Foundation and the Turkish Red Crescent for their activities.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

  2. 281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

    281 Greek Cypriots apply to Turkish Cypriot authorities for properties in Varosha

  3. EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says

    EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says

  4. Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

    Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

  5. Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended

    Police officers detaining woman with force for mask violation suspended
Recommended
EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says

EU should urge Greece, Greek Cyprus for restraint, Turkey says
Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone

Top Turkish, Russian diplomats discuss Libya, Syria over phone
Turkey expresses support ahead of key peace talks on Syria

Turkey expresses support ahead of key peace talks on Syria
Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat

Turkey can fill Brexit gap in EU: Senior Turkish diplomat
Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

Top Turkish diplomat, NATO chief discuss east Med over phone

Turkey concerned over Mali presidents forced ouster

Turkey 'concerned' over Mali president's forced ouster
WORLD Iconic hotel Copacabana Palace reopens in Rio

Iconic hotel Copacabana Palace reopens in Rio

The Copacabana Palace, an iconic luxury hotel on the Rio de Janeiro waterfront, reopened on Aug. 20 after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to close for the first time in its 97-year history.
ECONOMY Turkeys consumer confidence index down in August

Turkey's consumer confidence index down in August

Turkey's consumer confidence index decreased on a monthly basis to 59.6 in August, according to the country's statistical authority on Aug. 21.
SPORTS Turkey to call up Feyenoords Kökçü for national team

Turkey to call up Feyenoord's Kökçü for national team

The Turkish National Football Team is set to call up Feyenoord Rotterdam star Orkun Kokcu for his senior team debut, the team’s head coach said on Aug. 20. 