Court stops release of film on Büyükada’s Greek orphanage

Court stops release of film on Büyükada’s Greek orphanage

ISTANBUL
Court stops release of film on Büyükada’s Greek orphanage

A Turkish court has temporarily blocked the release of a horror film set in a historic Greek orphanage on Princes’ Islands’ Büyükada, after a complaint from the site's foundation.

The film, titled "Rum Yetimhanesi" (‘Greek Orphanage’ in Turkish), was due to premiere on April 18 but was halted over allegations of “unauthorized use of religious symbols and false claims,” according to the Prinkipo Greek Orthodox Orphanage Foundation.

Vasil Karakaş, the secretary-general of the foundation, said the film promoted itself as the story of an orphanage but portrayed fabricated events like child murders.

He also criticized the misuse of the cross in the film’s poster. “This targets our foundation and the Greek Orthodox community in Istanbul,” Karakaş told Turkish private TV channel Habertürk.

The foundation stated that producer Mert Ozan Düzün made the film without consulting them and accused the project of violating their moral rights. “Our mission is to preserve the traditions of Greek orphans. Creating a horror narrative around the orphanage distorts this mission,” the statement said.

The historic orphanage remains a symbol of deep cultural and historical importance for the Greek Orthodox community, making the dispute over the film all the more sensitive.

The Prinkipo Orphanage, a sprawling six-story wooden structure perched atop Büyükada, is considered the largest wooden building in Europe and the second largest in the world. Between 1903 and 1964, it housed over 5,800 Greek children. Closed since 1964 following a fire, the building has suffered decades of neglect.

A restoration project was announced in 2020, but works have yet to begin.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

    Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

  2. Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

    Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

  3. Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

    Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

  4. Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

    Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

  5. Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

    Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook
Recommended
Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem

Erdoğan: Gaza belongs to Palestinians just like West Bank, East Jerusalem
Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships

Türkiye denies claims it will open ports to Greek Cypriot ships
Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security

Antalya hosts NATO Parliamentary Assembly seminar on security
Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki

Türkiye, Greece hold military talks in Thessaloniki
Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors

Önder’s condition increasingly life-threatening: Doctors
Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals

Edirne braces for vibrant spring festivals
Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan

Türkiye debunks Israeli media reports related Fidan
WORLD Germanys next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's next cabinet takes shape with Turkish origin politician pick

Germany's conservatives under chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz on Monday announced their cabinet ministers, including an outspoken Ukraine backer as foreign minister, before they are set to take power next week.

ECONOMY Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿