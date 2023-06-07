Court makes landmark decision for HPV vaccine

ANKARA
In a lawsuit regarding the fee of the HPV vaccine, which has been campaigned to be free for a while as it provides essential protection against cervical cancer, a court has decided that the cost of the vaccine should be covered by the Social Security Institution (SGK), marking a landmark decision.

A woman, M.Y., identified only by initials, in the capital Ankara, applied to the SGK for repayment of the vaccine fee after receiving three doses of HPV vaccine worth 3,044 Turkish Liras ($142).

Upon the rejection of the SGK, M.Y. filed a lawsuit.

“The HPV vaccine is provided free of charge in 71 countries. The HPV vaccine, which completely prevents cervical cancer, is not included in the list of drugs and treatments covered by the SGK and is offered for sale at an exorbitant price, which is contrary to the principle of the social state,” the lawsuit petition stated.

At the hearing held on May 23, the court put forward the same opinion as the petition and ruled that the cost of three doses of vaccine paid by the young woman should be covered by the SGK.

Evaluating the court’s verdict, some lawyers stated that this decision is a precedent in terms of speeding up the process of providing the HPV vaccine to women free of charge.

For a while, some health associations and women’s rights organizations have been calling for the vaccine, which provides important protection against deadly cervical cancer, to be free of charge.

Previously, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also announced that the vaccine would be provided free of charge.

