Court annuls prominent businessman’s marriage over mental incapacity

An Istanbul family court has annulled the marriage of prominent Turkish businessman İnan Kıraç, ruling that he lacked the legal and mental capacity at the time of the union.

The lawsuit was filed by İpek Kıraç, the daughter of the 88-year-old businessman, after he married Emine Alangoya on Dec. 20 last year.

She claimed her father was not mentally fit to consent to marriage.

A forensic report submitted during the case had stated that İnan Kıraç lacked mental capacity and required legal guardianship.

Based on these findings, the court initially appointed a temporary guardian and later issued a ruling for permanent guardianship through a separate civil court.

In May, İnan Kıraç briefly made headlines after reports claimed he had been abducted from a hospital, with some allegations suggesting his wife was involved.

The hospital denied the claims, stating he left the premises with his assistant and driver but without his guardians’ approval.

