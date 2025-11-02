Country to ramp up energy push with 300 new wells

ISTANBUL

Türkiye is set to intensify hydrocarbon exploration and production with plans to drill 300 wells on land and at sea, while also collecting three‑dimensional seismic data across 19,900 square kilometers, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

The program outlines a strategy to expand both domestic and overseas exploration activities to meet the raw material needs of the energy and industrial sectors, with priority given to resources that hold high economic potential as well as strategic and critical minerals.

Exploration and drilling will be stepped up onshore and offshore, including in licensed areas of Turkish Cyprus. Projects will be launched to search for strategic raw materials and rare earth elements identified by international groups, while two initiatives will focus on overseas exploration of priority minerals. In addition, two new agreements will be signed for oil and natural gas exploration and production abroad.

To reduce energy dependence and narrow the current account deficit, the government also plans to expand exploration, production and research activities for domestic resources with strong potential, including lignite, geothermal energy and shale gas. Geothermal exploration alone will involve 15,000 meters of drilling.