Counterfeit alcohol deaths rise to 22

ISTANBUL

The death toll had risen to 22 and dozens of others were referred to hospitals on Dec. 5, as a major counterfeit alcohol crisis in Istanbul emerged last week, prompting police to intensify raids.

The victims hailed from Istanbul’s several central districts such as Fatih, Şişli, Beyoğlu and Üsküdar, with 24 individuals currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals over drinking tainted alcohol, authorities announced.

With the New Year approaching and the demand for alcohol surging, the spike in fatalities due to counterfeit spirits has become a chronic issue during this time of year in Türkiye. Authorities have issued warnings urging the public not to purchase alcohol from unlicensed establishments.

On Dec. 5, Istanbul police conducted a counterfeit alcohol operation in the Sultangazi and Fatih districts, seizing 516 bottles ready for sale along with a plethora of production materials.

The owner of a tobacco shop where the illicit alcohol was discovered was taken into custody.

Antalya Governor Hulusi Şahin revealed that authorities confiscated 232,955 bottles of contraband alcohol and 2,007 liters of illegal spirits in November in the tourism hotspot.

He emphasized that inspections will be further heightened, with units tightening surveillance not only at convenience stores but also in production facilities, hotels and across various establishments.

Meanwhile, in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır, police seized 1,300 bottles of illegal alcohol during raids conducted over the past week.

Authorities had previously updated the death toll to 17 on Dec. 4.

Between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 31, a total of 972 patients were admitted to critical care units in medical facilities due to methanol toxicity, the country’s Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu noted in response to a question raised by Republican People's Party (CHP) Deputy Ömer Fethi Gürer.