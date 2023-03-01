Controversial child abuse case postponed to March 31

Controversial child abuse case postponed to March 31

ISTANBUL
Controversial child abuse case postponed to March 31

The child abuse case that shook the entire country, as the victim was a 6-year-old girl at the time of her forced marriage, has been postponed to March 31, the date slated for announcing the final verdict.

The woman, identified only by the initials H.K.G., accused her father, Yusuf Ziya Gümüşel, the head of the Hiranur Foundation affiliated with İsmailağa Jamia, of forcibly marrying her to a sect member in 2004 when she was just 6.

The allegations came to the country’s agenda and caused a bombardment of cursing posts on social media platforms when a daily published the story last December.

In the hearing on Feb. 27, the relatives of the victim were heard as witnesses.

With the decision to continue the detention of the defendants, the court adjourned the hearing to March 21, when the court will announce its final verdict.

The prosecutor asked for a prison sentence of over 67 years for İstekli with charges of “child abuse” and “sexual assault” and 22 and a half years for each of H.K.G.’s parents for “sexual harassment of children.”

TÜRKIYE Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
LATEST NEWS

  1. Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

    Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

  2. FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

    FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

  3. Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

    Nigeria's Bola Tinubu declared winner of presidential vote

  4. Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

    Head-on train crash in Greece kills 36, injures at least 85

  5. Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden

    Finland moves closer to joining NATO without Sweden
Recommended
Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster

Death toll exceeds 45,000 in Türkiye’s major earthquake disaster
Piles of clothes for quake survivors left on roadside

Piles of clothes for quake survivors left on roadside
Most buildings of Cerrahpaşa closed after deemed risky

Most buildings of Cerrahpaşa closed after deemed risky
Teacher couple prepares quake-stricken students for exams in a container classroom

Teacher couple prepares quake-stricken students for exams in a container classroom
WHO director visits quake-hit provinces

WHO director visits quake-hit provinces
Foster care applications near 320,000

Foster care applications near 320,000
WORLD FBI director says Covid most likely caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI director says Covid 'most likely' caused by Wuhan lab accident

FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday his agency believes the Covid-19 pandemic was "most likely" caused by an incident in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

ECONOMY White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

White House gives federal agencies 30 days to enforce TikTok ban

The White House on Feb. 27 gave federal agencies 30 days to purge Chinese-owned video-snippet sharing app TikTok from all government-issued devices, setting a deadline to comply with a ban ordered by the U.S. Congress.

SPORTS Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Football field covered with toys for quake survivor children

Beşiktaş fans threw thousands of toys onto the field from the stands during Beşiktaş’s Spor Toto Super League match against Fraport TAV Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.