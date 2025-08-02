Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

ISTANBUL
Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

Contemporary art fair Contemporary Istanbul will welcome art lovers at Tersane Istanbul with its 20th edition between Sept. 24 and 28.
This year, under the Focus America program, leading museums, galleries and collectors from the United States and Canada will gather in Istanbul.
Institutions such as the Brooklyn Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Toronto Biennial, the National Gallery of Canada and MAC Montreal will take part in the fair. Numerous galleries from New York, California, Dubai, London and Buenos Aires will also join the event.
Additionally, American artist of Peruvian origin Grimanesa Amoros will present her site-specific light installations created using LED technology.
The CIF Dialogues conference program, titled “Dispersed Coordinates: Istanbul and the Shifting Art Landscape,” will take place on September 24 and 25. The program will host international museum directors and representatives from art institutions.
This year as well, the fair will offer a comprehensive art gathering focused on the cultural diversity of Istanbul.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

    Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

  2. Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

    Türkiye begins natural gas shipments to Syria

  3. US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

    US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

  4. Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

    Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

  5. Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

    Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September
Recommended
Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater

Revival of ancient glory: Assos Theater
SA scientists make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching

SA scientists make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching
Beyond the plate: How Turkish gastronomy finds voice on global stage

Beyond the plate: How Turkish gastronomy finds voice on global stage
US theater and opera legend Robert Wilson dead at 83

US theater and opera legend Robert Wilson dead at 83
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Alec Baldwin

Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by Alec Baldwin
Thousands honor Ozzy Osbourne at UK hometown

Thousands honor Ozzy Osbourne at UK hometown
WORLD US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

US promises Gaza food plan after envoy visit

President Donald Trump's special envoy promised a plan to deliver more food to Gaza after inspecting a U.S.-backed distribution centre on Friday, as the United Nations said Israeli forces had killed hundreds of hungry Palestinians waiting for aid over the past two months.
ECONOMY Türkiyes exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat declared July 2025 a "record-breaking month" for Türkiye's exports, with shipments reaching an all-time high of $25 billion, up 11 percent from last year, while the trade deficit narrowed by 12.1 percent amid controlled import growth.
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿