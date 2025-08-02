Contemporary Istanbul to be held in September

ISTANBUL

Contemporary art fair Contemporary Istanbul will welcome art lovers at Tersane Istanbul with its 20th edition between Sept. 24 and 28.

This year, under the Focus America program, leading museums, galleries and collectors from the United States and Canada will gather in Istanbul.

Institutions such as the Brooklyn Museum, the Guggenheim Museum, MoMA, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Toronto Biennial, the National Gallery of Canada and MAC Montreal will take part in the fair. Numerous galleries from New York, California, Dubai, London and Buenos Aires will also join the event.

Additionally, American artist of Peruvian origin Grimanesa Amoros will present her site-specific light installations created using LED technology.

The CIF Dialogues conference program, titled “Dispersed Coordinates: Istanbul and the Shifting Art Landscape,” will take place on September 24 and 25. The program will host international museum directors and representatives from art institutions.

This year as well, the fair will offer a comprehensive art gathering focused on the cultural diversity of Istanbul.