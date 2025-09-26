Contemporary Istanbul marks 20th year

ISTANBUL

The 20th edition of Contemporary Istanbul opened its doors, bringing together 931 works by 579 artists from 16 countries. The art fair, which hosts 51 galleries this year, will run until Sept. 28.

This year’s fair also features special projects from partners. Akbank Sanat, under the curatorship of Hasan Bülent Kahraman, presents a rare selection of oil paintings by Jannis Kounellis, displayed together for the first time globally. Trendyol Sanat showcases a light installation by U.S.-based artist Güvenç Özel, while Turkish Airlines’ Miles&Smiles program collaborates with artist Dide Siemmond. LEGO has commissioned four young women artists to create works from its signature blocks, with proceeds going toward programs that encourage creativity among underprivileged girls.

Among international highlights, American artist Judy Chicago’s “What if Women Ruled the World?” is on display in Türkiye for the first time. The large-scale textile work invites viewers to reflect on gender equality by responding to questions, with their answers to be incorporated into Chicago’s next piece.

The fair also hosts works by Seçkin Pirim and special pieces by Erdil Yaşaroğlu. Peruvian-American artist Grimanesa Amoros created two site-specific light installations, “Passage and Maritime,” at The Peninsula Hotels, which will remain on view until November.

Rabia Bakıcı Güreli, vice chair of the Contemporary Istanbul board, said the number of galleries is expected to rise to 70 next year, with stronger participation from Asia as the 2026 focus region.

“Major museum groups from Toronto, New York, Paris, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are here, and they are acquiring works. The fact that Turkish artists’ works are being collected abroad is very exciting,” she said.

Güreli stressed that contemporary art is no longer reserved for a select circle but has become an integral part of daily life, supported by institutions like Istanbul Biennial, Istanbul Modern and Pera Museum.

The fair also continues its initiative CI Bloom, which focuses on young galleries and collectives. Meanwhile, graduate and doctoral students can visit the fair free of charge between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sept. 26.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Contemporary Istanbul is also offering free ferry services from Karaköy, Kabataş, Beşiktaş and Kadıköy piers to Tersane Istanbul, the main venue.