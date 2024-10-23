Contemporary Istanbul celebrates global art

The 19th edition of Contemporary Istanbul, which brings together galleries, artists and art lovers from all around the world in Istanbul, opened on Oct. 22.

Ali Güreli, chairman of the Board of Contemporary Istanbul, stated at a recent meeting that the sales value of artworks has decreased but the art market is growing, Güreli said, "Online art sales are increasing. Online markets are emerging as a space where everyone can access art. The progress of women artists in the market continues. It will slowly grow in the coming periods."

Drawing attention to the fact that galleries collaborate among themselves in artist representation, expanding the art market, Güreli shared the goals for 2025.

"Contemporary Istanbul is Türkiye's leading soft power brand. Among the goals we need to reach through collective effort is for Istanbul to become a city of festivals. It is necessary to reposition Istanbul as a center of contemporary art production and to establish art production spaces. We also consider it important to spread contemporary art throughout Istanbul's public spaces. In addition to contemporary art, all creative art branches such as literature, cinema, theater, music and dance need to be highlighted as our country's soft power."

Güreli added that they will present awards in five categories in the field of contemporary art under the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation Awards.

The fair, organized by the Contemporary Istanbul Foundation, will host a preview today and the general visit days will take place from Oct. 24-27 at Tersane Istanbul.

The 19th edition of the event will host 53 contemporary art galleries from 14 different countries, four initiatives, and four art institutions.

This year, Contemporary Istanbul’s guest country program is spotlighting Spain and countries in Latin America.

The Spain and Latin America Focus will present Andrea Rehder Gallery (São Paulo), Berlin Galleria (Sevilla), Jorge Lopez Galeria (Valencia), Galería Jose de la Mano (Madrid) and W—Galería (Buenos Aires).

A centerpiece of this year's fair is the special exhibition, “Born in the Seventies,” curated by Juan Manuel Bonet. The exhibition will feature 18 artworks from various galleries in Spain.

As part of the Spain & Latin America Focus Section program, Jorge Lopez Galeria (Valencia), Galeria Jose de la Mano (Madrid), W-Galeria (Buenos Aires), Berlín Galeria (Seville) and Andrea Rehder Gallery (São Paulo) will participate in the fair.

The traditional “The Yard” Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition will be curated by Marc Olivier Wahler, the director of the Museum of Art and History in Geneva and art advisor to Contemporary Istanbul. The exhibition will feature 19 artworks by a diverse group of both emerging and established artists.

Set against the Golden Horn waterfront and the Rixos Hall A terrace, "The Yard" offers a visually captivating and thought-provoking outdoor gallery experience, highlighting the rich diversity and innovative spirit of contemporary art today.

Participating artists include Anselm Reyle, Bilal Hakan Karakaya, Bilal Yılmaz, Ebru Döşekçi, Erdil Yaşaroğlu, Étienne Krähenbühl, Franco Guerzoni, Giulio Paolini, Georg Herold, Gözde Can Köroğlu, Kazım Karakaya, Kemal Tufan, Onur Mansız, Semih Zeki and Ugo Rondinone.

