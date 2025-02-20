Consumer sentiment reaches 20-month high in February

Consumer sentiment reaches 20-month high in February

ANKARA
Consumer sentiment reaches 20-month high in February

Turkish consumer sentiment rose in February to its highest level since June 2023, according to a survey conducted jointly by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) and the Central Bank on Feb. 20.

The consumer confidence index, which was down 0.4 percent in January, increased by 1.4 percent month-on-month to 82.1 in February, showed the data.

The consumer confidence index indicates an optimistic outlook when it is above the 100-mark, but it indicates a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.

The sub-index measuring households’ assessment of their financial situation rose 1.1 percent in February after rising 1.7 percent in the previous month.

The index of financial situation expectations of households over the next 12 months, which fell 1.7 percent in January, surged 3.1 percent in February.

The survey, however, showed that households appeared to be less optimistic about the overall economic outlook in February compared to January.

The monthly increase in the index of general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months slowed from 3 percent in January to 0.3 percent in February.

The index measuring consumers’ assessments on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months rose 1 percent, comparing favorably with the 3.1 percent month-on-month decline recorded in January.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

    Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

  2. Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

    Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

  3. IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

    IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

  4. Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

    Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

  5. Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief

    Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Recommended
Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief
IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts

IRS layoffs may spell disaster for revenue collection: Experts
Japans core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January

Japan's core inflation rate hits 3.2 percent in January
Tariff reciprocity must work for both sides: EU trade chief

Tariff reciprocity 'must work for both' sides: EU trade chief
Moodys downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk

Moody's downgrades credit rating of Nissan to junk
Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission

Turkish, Qatari finance ministers meet in Istanbul for joint economic commission
Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine

Turkish tourism industry pins its hope on peace in Ukraine
WORLD Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of Gazan woman not hostage Shiri Bibas

Netanyahu says Hamas gave body of 'Gazan woman' not hostage Shiri Bibas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas on Friday of committing a "cruel and evil" violation of the Gaza ceasefire deal by failing to return the captive Shiri Bibas.
ECONOMY Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

Global LNG boom to benefit Türkiye, Europe, Asia: IEA chief

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacities set to come online next year will provide significant advantages for gas-importing nations, including Türkiye, European countries, India and Japan, according to the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿