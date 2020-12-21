Consumer confidence remains unchanged in December

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy in December stood at the same level with the previous month, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 21.

The consumer confidence index was 80.1 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Turkish Central Bank through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

Among sub-indices, the financial situation of household index at present compared to the last 12 months dropped by 0.7 percent to 66.1 in December, versus 66.6 in November.

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months stood at 78.9, down 0.2 percent month-on-month.

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months reached 82.9 in December, increasing 5.2 percent on a monthly basis.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12 months decreased by 3.8 percent to 92.6 in December.

Consumers' assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from the survey results, is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below 100.