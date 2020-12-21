Consumer confidence remains unchanged in December

  • December 21 2020 11:01:00

Consumer confidence remains unchanged in December

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Consumer confidence remains unchanged in December

Consumer confidence in the Turkish economy in December stood at the same level with the previous month, the country's statistical authority announced on Dec. 21.

The consumer confidence index was 80.1 this month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The index value is jointly calculated by TÜİK and the Turkish Central Bank through the measurement of consumer tendencies.

Among sub-indices, the financial situation of household index at present compared to the last 12 months dropped by 0.7 percent to 66.1 in December, versus 66.6 in November.

The financial situation expectation of household index in the next 12 months stood at 78.9, down 0.2 percent month-on-month.

The general economic situation expectation index in the next 12 months reached 82.9 in December, increasing 5.2 percent on a monthly basis.

Assessment on spending money on durable goods index over the next 12 months compared to the past 12 months decreased by 3.8 percent to 92.6 in December.

Consumers' assessments and expectations in nearly 20 economic and financial categories are measured in monthly tendency surveys.

The consumer confidence index, calculated from the survey results, is evaluated within a range of 0-200, indicating an optimistic outlook when the index is above 100, and a pessimistic one when it is below 100.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

    Turkey suspends flights from UK, three other nations amid new virus strain

  2. Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

    Widow blames financial problems for ex-UK army officer’s death in Istanbul

  3. Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

    Chinese vaccine expected to arrive in Turkey this week

  4. Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

    Turkish FM blasts Greek counterpart over remarks

  5. Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan

    Sanctions threats on Turkey will disappoint: Erdoğan
Recommended
World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey

World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey
Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV

Turkish firm converts manned helicopter into UAV
Turkish pharma Abdi Ibrahim to invest $150 mln in 2021

Turkish pharma Abdi Ibrahim to invest $150 mln in 2021
Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement

Turkey, Hong Kong ink maritime agreement
New company launches leap in November

New company launches leap in November

Hyundai Motor moves to buy all stakes at Turkish subsidiary

Hyundai Motor moves to buy all stakes at Turkish subsidiary
WORLD US says will react if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing

US says will 'react' if Iran seeks to avenge Soleimani killing  

Washington is "prepared to react" if Tehran launches an attack to mark the first anniversary of the killing of powerful Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, the head of US forces in the Middle East warned on Dec. 20.     
ECONOMY World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey

World Bank okays $300 mln for micro, small firms in Turkey

The World Bank on Dec. 21 announced that under a new project it will provide a finance of $300 million to help avert the closure of viable micro- and small-enterprises (MSEs) in Turkey amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Şanlı bags silver in Euro Gymnastics Championships

Turkish athlete Göksu Üçtaş Şanlı won the silver medal in seniors’ floor in the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics 2020 European Championships in the Mediterranean province of Mersin on Dec. 20.