Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

ANKARA

The constitution and laws set the procedure concerning the closure of a political party, and it is for the Constitutional Court to decide whether to close a party, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on March 8.

“It is the Constitutional Court that will decide on the closure [of a political party] or vice versa. As a member of the executive, it would not be right for me to cite a matter which is within the jurisdiction of the judiciary. The authority to make this judgment lies with the judiciary,” he told to HaberTürk broadcaster.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has been asking constantly for the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) due to its members’ alleged terror links.

Minister Gül also cited the recently announced Human Rights Action Plan of the government, noting that the calendar of the plan would be announced next week or within two weeks.

He reiterated the government’s call for the opposition parties’ support to “extend the scope of the action plan,” referring to the ruling Justice and Development Party‘s (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

“Will the constitution come into force [such as] with the coup d’état of Sept. 12, 1980, and Feb. 28, 1997. We call for a [new] constitution; they do not want it. We call for an action plan, judicial reform, legal reform, economic reform ... Take responsibility. We talk for above politics, for every segment of society,” Gül said.

Meanwhile, the minister wished journalist Levent Gültekin, who was attacked by a group of people in front of national broadcaster Halk TV in Istanbul on March 8, to get well soon, while saying that violence cannot be tolerated.

“I was attacked by a group of 25 bandits in front of the broadcaster. I’m okay right now. “ Gültekin tweeted.

Gültekin was attacked when he was heading to the Halk TV to attend a program.

“I received a lot of threats on social media. Not three or five people... At the level of a party’s vice-chair... The vice-chairmen of a party that is a partner of the ruling [party] are threatening on social media for criticism directed at them,” he later said at the program.

He didn’t name the political party. The AKP is allied with the MHP.