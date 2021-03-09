Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

  • March 09 2021 12:52:00

Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

ANKARA
Constitutional Court to decide closure of political parties, says justice minister

The constitution and laws set the procedure concerning the closure of a political party, and it is for the Constitutional Court to decide whether to close a party, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on March 8.

“It is the Constitutional Court that will decide on the closure [of a political party] or vice versa. As a member of the executive, it would not be right for me to cite a matter which is within the jurisdiction of the judiciary. The authority to make this judgment lies with the judiciary,” he told to HaberTürk broadcaster.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli has been asking constantly for the closure of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) due to its members’ alleged terror links.

Minister Gül also cited the recently announced Human Rights Action Plan of the government, noting that the calendar of the plan would be announced next week or within two weeks.

He reiterated the government’s call for the opposition parties’ support to “extend the scope of the action plan,” referring to the ruling Justice and Development Party‘s (AKP) proposal for a new constitution.

“Will the constitution come into force [such as] with the coup d’état of Sept. 12, 1980, and Feb. 28, 1997. We call for a [new] constitution; they do not want it. We call for an action plan, judicial reform, legal reform, economic reform ... Take responsibility. We talk for above politics, for every segment of society,” Gül said.

Meanwhile, the minister wished journalist Levent Gültekin, who was attacked by a group of people in front of national broadcaster Halk TV in Istanbul on March 8, to get well soon, while saying that violence cannot be tolerated.

“I was attacked by a group of 25 bandits in front of the broadcaster. I’m okay right now. “ Gültekin tweeted.

Gültekin was attacked when he was heading to the Halk TV to attend a program.

“I received a lot of threats on social media. Not three or five people... At the level of a party’s vice-chair... The vice-chairmen of a party that is a partner of the ruling [party] are threatening on social media for criticism directed at them,” he later said at the program.

He didn’t name the political party. The AKP is allied with the MHP.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

    Greece deploying navy boats near Turkish coast, says Ankara

  3. Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

    Woman hopes her husband to stay imprisoned forever after violently attacked on street

  4. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  5. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride
Recommended
Govt wants to punish HDP voters, CHP leader says

Gov't wants to punish HDP voters, CHP leader says
Dissident MP resigns from İYİ Party, slams Akşener

Dissident MP resigns from İYİ Party, slams Akşener
İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs

İYİ Party studying legal actions against HDP MPs
Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader

Parliamentary immunity a must, says CHP leader
MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP

MHP leader reiterates call for closure of HDP
Main opposition party lawmaker resigns

Main opposition party lawmaker resigns
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkeys mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's mid-range air defense system triumphs tests

Turkey's medium-range air defense system Hisar-O triumphed tests hitting targets on-point, a top official said on March 9.
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.