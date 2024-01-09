Congress leaders agree on US federal budget

Congress leaders agree on US federal budget

WASHINGTON
Congress leaders agree on US federal budget

Congressional leaders have reached an agreement on overall spending levels for the current fiscal year that could help avoid a partial government shutdown later this month.

The agreement largely hews to spending caps for defense and domestic programs that Congress set as part of a bill to suspend the debt limit until 2025.

But it does provide some concessions to House Republicans who viewed the spending restrictions in that agreement as insufficient.

In a letter to colleagues, House Speaker Mike Johnson said the agreement would secure $16 billion in additional spending cuts from the previous agreement brokered by then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden and is about $30 billion less than what the Senate was considering.

The most conservative House Republicans opposed the earlier debt ceiling agreement and even brought House proceedings to a halt for a few days to show their displeasure.

Many were surely wanting additional concessions, but Democrats have been insistent on abiding by debt ceiling spending caps, leaving Johnson in a difficult spot.

Biden said the agreement “moves us one step closer to preventing a needless government shutdown and protecting important national priorities.”

“It rejects deep cuts to programs hardworking families count on, and provides a path to passing full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies, he said.

The agreement speeds up the roughly $20 billion in cuts already agreed to for the Internal Revenue Service and rescinds about $6 billion in COVID relief money that had been approved but not yet spent, according to Johnson's letter.

Lawmakers needed an agreement on overall spending levels so that appropriators could write the bills that set line-by-line funding for agencies.

Money is set to lapse Jan. 19 for some agencies and Feb. 2 for others.

federal budget, United States,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

    Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

  2. Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

    Top US diplomat returns to Israel as bloody Gaza war grinds on

  3. China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

    China satellite launch triggers Taiwan emergency phone alert

  4. Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

    Disney debuts native superhero as 'woke' debate swirls

  5. German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

    German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78
Recommended
United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes
Vinfast plans factory in India

Vinfast plans factory in India
Evergrandes says head of EV arm detained

Evergrande's says head of EV arm detained
Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week

Şimşek, Erkan to meet investors in US this week
Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs

Dozens of imported Chinese cars stuck at customs
FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August

FX-protected deposits down by 782 billion liras since August
WORLD Russia to do everything to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

Russia to do 'everything' to halt Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod

The Kremlin said on Tuesday the Russian military would do everything in its power to tackle an increase in Ukrainian shelling of the border city of Belgorod.
ECONOMY United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United, Alaska Airlines report loose components on 737 MAX planes

United and Alaska Airlines both reported on Monday that loose hardware had been discovered on some of their Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes during preliminary inspections after a dramatic mid-flight incident last week.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".