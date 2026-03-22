Confidence in Türkiye increased after the war: Turkish top diplomat

ANKARA

Türkiye's top diplomat stated that trust in Türkiye has increased following the war between the U.S.-Israel and Iran, and reiterated that they have never been hypocritical in criticizing the mistakes of all sides.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan elaborated the recent developments and implications of the ongoing war in the Middle East following his three-day tour to the Gulf region over the weekend.

“We see that trust in Türkiye has increased after this war. We have not taken an indecisive stance from the beginning. Everyone sees that we have clearly explained the mistakes made to all parties,” Fidan told a group of journalists traveling with him.

“We are stating in the strongest and clearest terms that what is being done to Iran, and the Gulf countries is wrong,” he stated.

Fidan visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates in a bid to exchange views about the course of the war and voice support to them while holding multiparty meetings as part of efforts to find a diplomatic end to the armed conflict.

“Many things can change in the Gulf afterwards. They can start to explore new avenues in the field of defense industry,” Fidan said, adding these countries can reengage in economic relations with Iran only if Tehran accepts certain conditions.

“In return, Iran may raise some demands regarding the American bases in the Gulf region,” Fidan stressed, also asking many questions will continue to linger over the expectations of countries like China, the EU, Japan and South Korea who supply energy resources from vessels passing through the Hormuz Strait.

Authorities in the Gulf countries estimate that the war may continue for another two or three weeks, but Israel will try to prolong it, Fidan said, “There are growing evaluations that the initial positions of the U.S. and Israel are diverging. This could lead to a prolonged war.”

HH Israel does not want peace

It will be not possible to engage in negotiations while the war is enduring, Fidan said, “Israel might also pursue a policy of prolonging the war as much as possible to inflict more damage on Iran. The U.S. response to this approach will be crucial. Israel gives the impression that it will not stop until its important military and industrial targets are eliminated.”

This war was waged by Israel, and it does not want to see a quick end, the minister stated.

Four-way meeting in Riyadh

On a question about a meeting with his colleagues from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Fidan explained that these four countries are exploring ways how to merge their powers for the resolution of regional problems.

“We are highlighting the principle of regional ownership. We are discussing the actual situation with these countries. We are discussing how our concerted efforts can result. We need to see this: We will either come together to tackle our problems or witness the emergence of a hegemonic power to dictate its own solutions to our problems,” he said.

Fidan continues diplomatic exchanges

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Fidan continued his diplomatic efforts on March 22, following his tour to the Gulf.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan exchanged phone conversations with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi, the EU’s foreign policy high representative Kaja Kallas and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badir Abdullat. He also spoke on the phone with U.S. officials, sources said, adding he focused on the steps to be taken to end the war.