Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

ISTANBUL
Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbuls Kadıköy

Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu, the Communist Party of Türkiye's (TKP) mayor in eastern Tunceli city, has been surprisingly nominated as the party's candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy, a district traditionally governed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Maçoğlu, who previously served as the mayor of a small district in Tunceli, secured his third nomination from the TKP, this time venturing into famous Kadıköy.

Beyond the major parties, the 2019 elections saw victories for the Felicity Party (SP) in 21 constituencies, the Great Union Party (BBP) in 10, the Democratic Party (DP) in eight, the Democratic Left Party (DSP) in six and the TKP in one. Additionally, independent candidates claimed victories in 13 constituencies.

Despite his popularity in Tunceli, political analysts suggest that Maçoğlu's appeal may face challenges in Kadıköy.

Research group Sonar head Hakan Bayrakçı suggests that while Maçoğlu is a familiar face in his hometown Tunceli, the voters in Kadıköy might opt for candidates perceived as more competitive against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Another poll company ORC's leader Mehmet Sefa Pösteki views his nomination as a "strategic move to gain visibility on the national political stage" rather than a realistic bid for victory.

"If he had been nominated by the CHP, he might have had a better chance of winning," Pösteki remarked. "Most of Kadıköy voters view Maçoğlu's candidacy positively. However, sympathy alone does not necessarily translate into votes."

Kadikoy, Macoglu,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Murat Kurum AKPs Istanbul mayoral candidate

Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate
LATEST NEWS

  1. Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate

    Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate

  2. Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

    Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

  3. MHP leader denies 'regime problem' after Islamic flag brawl

    MHP leader denies 'regime problem' after Islamic flag brawl

  4. Turkish airstrikes hit 15 PKK targets in northern Iraq

    Turkish airstrikes hit 15 PKK targets in northern Iraq

  5. Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

    Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank
Recommended
Murat Kurum AKPs Istanbul mayoral candidate

Murat Kurum AKP's Istanbul mayoral candidate
MHP leader denies regime problem after Islamic flag brawl

MHP leader denies 'regime problem' after Islamic flag brawl
İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul

İmamoğlu embarks on reelection campaign for Istanbul
AKP to unveil initial slate of candidates for local polls Sunday

AKP to unveil initial slate of candidates for local polls Sunday
Another Istanbul official of İYİ Party resigns over solo run decision

Another Istanbul official of İYİ Party resigns over solo run decision
Countdown begins for local polls as election calendar kicks in

Countdown begins for local polls as election calendar kicks in
WORLD Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

Six Palestinians, Israeli officer killed in West Bank

An early morning strike by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed six Palestinians, while an Israeli police officer died when a roadside bomb hit her vehicle Sunday, sources on both sides said.
ECONOMY Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Auto sales reach record 1.23 million last year

Türkiye’s auto market expanded more than 57 percent last year from 2022, with passenger cars and light commercial vehicle sales hitting an all-time high of 1.23 million.
SPORTS Lula declares national mourning for Brazil football great Zagallo

Lula declares national mourning for Brazil football great Zagallo

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva declared three days of national mourning Saturday for four-time World Cup-winning football legend Mario Zagallo, a day after his death at age 92.