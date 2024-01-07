Communist mayor nominated as candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy

Fatih Mehmet Maçoğlu, the Communist Party of Türkiye's (TKP) mayor in eastern Tunceli city, has been surprisingly nominated as the party's candidate for Istanbul's Kadıköy, a district traditionally governed by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Maçoğlu, who previously served as the mayor of a small district in Tunceli, secured his third nomination from the TKP, this time venturing into famous Kadıköy.

Beyond the major parties, the 2019 elections saw victories for the Felicity Party (SP) in 21 constituencies, the Great Union Party (BBP) in 10, the Democratic Party (DP) in eight, the Democratic Left Party (DSP) in six and the TKP in one. Additionally, independent candidates claimed victories in 13 constituencies.

Despite his popularity in Tunceli, political analysts suggest that Maçoğlu's appeal may face challenges in Kadıköy.

Research group Sonar head Hakan Bayrakçı suggests that while Maçoğlu is a familiar face in his hometown Tunceli, the voters in Kadıköy might opt for candidates perceived as more competitive against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Another poll company ORC's leader Mehmet Sefa Pösteki views his nomination as a "strategic move to gain visibility on the national political stage" rather than a realistic bid for victory.

"If he had been nominated by the CHP, he might have had a better chance of winning," Pösteki remarked. "Most of Kadıköy voters view Maçoğlu's candidacy positively. However, sympathy alone does not necessarily translate into votes."