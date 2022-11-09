Commercial loan interest rates down to 18 pct: Minister

Commercial loan interest rates down to 18 pct: Minister

ANKARA
Commercial loan interest rates down to 18 pct: Minister

Interest rates on commercial loans have declined from 30 percent at the end of July to around 18 percent, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said, citing the government’s policies as the reason behind the decline in costs.

“Under the scope of the Türkiye Economy Model, we are continuing to implement the anti-inflationary loan policies which are designed to make our [economic] growth sustainable and support job growth,” Nebati wrote on Twitter on Nov. 8.

With those measures, the government is making possible for businesses to have access to cheaper loans, whose costs are below the inflation rate, the minister added.

The annual inflation rate was 85.5 percent in October.

“Thanks to the policies we are implementing, the loan growth has been strong and the weight of commercial loans in this growth is high,” Nebati said.

The minister noted that the banking sector loan volume increased by 68.2 percent on an annual basis as of end-October, while commercial loans rose by 74.9 percent over the same period.

“We prioritize small and medium-sized companies’ (SMEs) easy access to loans. Due to this approach, loans extended to SMEs, which constitute the backbone of our economy and job creation, grew more than three times their long time average,” the minister said.

“We will continue to implement prudential incentive policies in order to keep economic activity robust despite the recession expectations in the global economy,” Nebati added.

ARTS & LIFE Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine

Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

    Turkish businesswoman falls off ship in Tahiti

  2. Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

    Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation ‘tense’

  3. EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

    EDF says to buy GE’s nuclear power turbine unit

  4. Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

    Top Iranian actor vows to stay, ‘pay any price’ for rights

  5. New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

    New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash
Recommended
Renault partners with Geely

Renault partners with Geely
Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate
Trade Ministry working to diversify export markets

Trade Ministry working to diversify export markets
İş Bankası boosts net income to 38 billion Turkish Liras

İş Bankası boosts net income to 38 billion Turkish Liras
Türkiye seeks energy production abroad, says Minister Dönmez

Türkiye seeks energy production abroad, says Minister Dönmez
Meta planning massive layoffs: report

Meta planning massive layoffs: report
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Global South needs $2 trillion a year to tame, cope with climate

Developing and emerging countries - excluding China - need investments well beyond $2 trillion annually by 2030 if the world is to stop the global warming juggernaut and cope with its impacts, according to a U.N.-backed report released yesterday.
SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.