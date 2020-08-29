Column headings in hotel’s garden to be taken to museum

MUĞLA

Column headings which had been used as decoration in the garden of a luxury hotel in the western town of Bodrum were determined to be original artifacts dating back to the ancient era. The five pieces of column headings were taken to the Bodrum Underwater Archaeology Museum.

Upon notice, the museum officials inspected the hotel in Göltürkbükü neighborhood on Aug. 25. All original marble historical artifacts, some of which were used as coffee tables in the hotel garden, were determined one by one.

It was claimed that the five artifacts were brought to the hotel by an antique dealer, the friend of the hotel’s owner, who died in 1986.

Emine Kaynar, 52, who has been operating the hotel for 22 years, said that they learned about the historical value of the artifacts in the garden from the museum officials, adding, “They said they came here upon a complaint. They said they would take the artifacts. These artifacts have been here in the hotel for many years. We never thought of removing them. If our intention was malicious, they would not be in the garden in an area where everyone can see. We used them because they were nostalgic.”

She said that the artifacts were from the Ottoman and Roman eras.

The property owner of the hotel, 75-year-old Alim Kaynar said that he opened the hotel in 1986 and added, “I operated the hotel for 23 years and then I found a partner. He brought these artifacts. We didn’t know where they came from. We didn’t move them since then.”