Colombia congress passes bill banning bullfighting

Colombia congress passes bill banning bullfighting

COLOMBIA
Colombia congress passes bill banning bullfighting

Colombia's congress passed a bill on May 28 banning bullfighting, a controversial yet popular pastime in the South American country with hundreds of events drawing thousands of spectators every year.

If approved by leftist President Gustavo Petro, who has in the past supported restrictions on bullfighting, the ban will come into effect in 2027.

The lower house gave the bill the green light with a 93-2 vote.

"Obviously, bullfighters will sue," said Colombian Senator Andrea Padilla, in a post on X, calling the decision a "historic step."

"We will be there to defend it!" she added.

The law would bring Colombia in line with other countries in the region that have banned bullfighting, including Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Guatemala.

Leading up to 2027, the state would be required to help find alternative employment options for the tens of thousands of people estimated to depend directly or indirectly on bullfighting for their income. It would also have to adapt the country's arenas for other sporting and cultural activities.

In 2018, the Constitutional Court recognized bullfights as part of Colombia's cultural tradition.

But the capital Bogota, one of the oldest bullfighting cities in the Americas, since outlawed the injuring or killing of bulls, removing the goriest part of the spectacle in what it hoped would eventually bring an end to the blood sport.

The city of Medellin has also imposed restrictions, but bullfighting remains popular in cities like Cali and Manizales.

Colombia is one of only eight countries in the world where bullfights are still held, which are Ecuador, France, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Spain and Venezuela.

In Ecuador's capital Quito, it is prohibited to kill the bull.

Bullfighter Johan Andres Paloma, 22, told AFP ahead of the vote that he was "proud" of his calling, which he described as "a symbol of identity" for many Colombians.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Rare planetary parade to occur in sky

Rare planetary parade to occur in sky
Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter

Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter
Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due

Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due
Giant pandas to return to Washingtons National Zoo

Giant pandas to return to Washington's National Zoo
Singer Dua Lipa condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza

Singer Dua Lipa condemns 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza
Pandemic bike boom is over

Pandemic bike boom is over
Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor

Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿