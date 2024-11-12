Cold snap to engulf Türkiye

ISTANBUL
A cold snap accompanied by heavy rainfall is set to sweep across Türkiye, with temperatures expected to drop by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius by the weekend, especially in Istanbul and Ankara, where showers are likely to intensify.

According to the Turkish State Meteorological Service, rain is forecast to impact several regions, including Thrace, Istanbul, Sakarya, Eskişehir, Batman, Siirt, and parts of Eastern Anatolia, excluding Ardahan. Mixed rain and snow are likely in higher altitudes of Eastern Anatolia. Haze and fog are expected during the night and early morning hours in interior regions.

Air temperatures will remain around seasonal norms until Nov. 14, before dropping to 12-13 degrees Celsius in Istanbul and Ankara by the weekend. Winds will blow lightly to moderately from the north.

Türkiye experienced a significant drop in rainfall this October, with precipitation 46 percent below seasonal norms. The average rainfall was 26 millimeters, compared to the historical average of 49 millimeters.

The Aegean region saw the steepest decline, with October rainfall dropping 95 percent compared to the norm — the lowest in 40 years.

The Marmara region recorded an 81 percent decrease, while Eastern and Southeastern Anatolia experienced decreases of 37 percent and 87 percent, respectively. The Black Sea region defied the trend with a 31 percent increase in rainfall.

This sharp decline has underscored growing concerns about drought, with regions such as the Aegean and Mediterranean experiencing significant rainfall deficits.

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

